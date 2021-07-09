The 10 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do.

Jessamine County Fair

The Jessamine County Fair, which began on July 5, continues through July 10 at the county fairgrounds. Activities include James Gang Amusement Rides, a petting zoo, a mud run, a truck pull, a demolition derby and more. Tickets are $12. 100 Park Dr, Nicholasville. JessamineFair.org.

Taylor Tomlinson comedy show

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson, who’s already been on several late night shows and had her own Netflix special, “Quarter-Life Crisis,” will perform at Comedy Off Broadway from July 8-10. Remaining show times are on July 9 and 10 at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Tickets are $25. Both Saturday shows are currently sold out. 161 Lexington Green Circle, #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Kentucky Card Collector Con

The Kentucky Card Collector Con is coming to the Central Bank Center from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 10 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 11. On display will be Pokemon, vintage and modern sports cards along with fan apparel, streetwear, sneakers and more. A variety of special guests will also make appearances for autograph signings throughout the weekend including former MLB superstar Darryl Strawberry, American Ninja Warrior Jessie Graff and WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts, among others. Tickets are $15-40. 430 W Vine St. KyCardCon.com.

Pasta Garage After Dark

Popular Lexington Italian restaurant Pasta Garage will host an “after dark” party from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. July 10 where local band Big Maracas will play a reunion show. The party will start in the private event space but when the restaurant closes at 9 p.m. guests will be able to mingle throughout the restaurant. Food will be available from their food truck as well as a cash bar. facebook.com/events/348996169928851

Eckert’s Orchard blackberry festival will be July 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Janel Peyton

Eckert’s Orchard Blackberry Festival

Eckert’s Orchard is hosting a blackberry festival on July 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with live music, food from Smoked Food Truck and kid’s activities such as a playground, petting farm, rat races, push pedal carts and more. The event is free to attend, with some activities charging a fee. 1396 Pinkard Pike, Versailles. Eckerts.com.

Customers leave Jerry’s Restaurant after a meal, Wednesday, July 7. Jerry’s Restaurant in Paris was opened by A.B and Maxine Pulliam in 1961 and is the last remaining location in America of the once popular franchise. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Jerry’s restaurant anniversary

The last Jerry’s restaurant in operation is celebrating it’s 60th anniversary from July 5-18. The Paris restaurant at 4129 Lexington Rd. will have a cruise in July 11 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. They are also offering specials on original Jerry’s menu items (J-Boy and Champ plates, hot fudge cake) and chances at gift cards. facebook.com/jerrysofparis

From the Front Porch Jazz Series

The inaugural gathering of the “From the Front Porch Jazz Series” sponsored by Phoenix Rising Lexington will take place at the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden on July 10 at 6 p.m. with a performance from Special Session. The event is free to attend. 310 Nelson Ave. PhoenixRisingLex.org.

Lylak in concert

Lylak will perform at Al’s Bar on July 10 at 8:30 p.m. with support from Rainbow Valley and Juen. Tickets are $5. 601 N Limestone. facebook.com/events/962362304552646.

Wearhouse Pop Up

WEARHOUSE and Good Taste Studio will host a pop-up vintage market at Rock House Brewing on July 11 from 2-7 p.m. Daughter’s Southern food truck will also be on site serving up grub throughout the afternoon. The event is free to attend. 119 Luigart Ct. facebook.com/events/178966910864910m.

Hot Brown Smackdown in concert

Louisville bands Hot Brown Smackdown (jam) and Mama Said String Band (bluegrass) will perform at the Burl on July 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.