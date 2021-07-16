The 12 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music to theatre performances, car shows, art exhibits and more.

Master Musicians Festival

Blues Traveler, The Steeldrivers, The Wooks, Kelsey Waldon, Nicholas Jamerson and 30 other acts will converge on the campus of Somerset Community College for the 28th annual Master Musicians Festival on July 16 and 17. Tickets are $65 for a weekend pass, $25 for Friday only or $45 for Saturday only. 808 Monticello St, Somerset. MasterMusiciansFestival.org.

BreyerFest virtual festival

Participate in contests, workshops, seminars, model horse shows, equine demonstrations and more during the 32nd annual BreyerFest happening virtually from July 16-18. General admission tickets are $20. Each year, Breyer, the company that creates model horses, hosts a festival featuring many of their models, along with horse shows and events at the Kentucky Horse Park. But this year’s event is virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. BreyerHorses.com.

Friday Flicks at Jacobson Park

Summertime movie series “Friday Flicks” will conclude on July 16 with a showing of “The Croods: A New Age” at Jacobson Park. Activities begin at 7 p.m. followed by the movie at dark. The event is free to attend. 4001 Athens Boonesboro Rd. facebook.com/events/814892509156811.

Lindsey Wilson TheatreFest

The Summer Theatre at Lindsey Wilson College will present Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” during its TheatreFest from July 15-25. This weekend’s show times are on July 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and July 18 at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $15. 210 Lindsey Wilson St, Columbia. TheatreFest.org.

Sprint For Scoops 3K

The 4th annual Crank & Boom Sprint For Scoops 3K will take place on Friday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Wellington Park. Tickets are $30 for the in-person or virtual 3K and $20 for the kid’s run. 565 Wellington Way. RunSignUp.com.

‘Renaissance’ by The Allegro Dance Project

The Allegro Dance Project, a Lexington nonprofit organization that works with children who have special needs, will present “Renaissance” July 16-18, 2021 at 8 p.m. each night the Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. The outdoor family-friendly show will feature original live music, aerial and circus arts and contemporary dance works. Tickets are $10-$20. allegrodanceproject.org

Steve Earle in concert

Steve Earle, known for songs like “Copperhead Road,” “Guitar Town” and “Feel Alright,” and his band the Dukes will perform outside at the Burl on July 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

The annual Keeneland Concours d’Elegance will showcase collector cars Saturday at Keeneland. Rob Bolson 2017 file photo

Keeneland Concours d’Elegance

The Keeneland Concours d’Elegance will be showcasing the finest collector vehicles in the country, from antiques to future classics, on July 17 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The featured marque for 2021 will be the Chevrolet Corvette. Several car clubs will also be on site for spectator viewing along with a silent auction, car art and more. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. 4201 Versailles Rd. KeenelandConcours.com.

Lexington Philharmonic Harvest & Hear

The Lexington Philharmonic will host Harvest & Hear, a musical and culinary scavenger hunt from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 17 at three different Seedleaf community gardens. The adventure will feature performances by LexPhil musicians and harvesting in each garden with a recipe that can be made with the garden’s ingredients. THe three garden locations and musicians are: London Ferrill Garden (String Quartet, 235 E Third St.); North Pole Garden (Wind Trio, 909 N Limestone) and Community Urban Farm (Brass Quintet, 150 Northland Dr.) lexphil.org

Restless Leg String Band in concert

Restless Leg String Band will perform at Rock House Brewing on July 17 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15. 119 Luigart Ct. facebook.com/events/4197988763615297.

Matthew Harris Jouett’s 1818 portrait of Rep. Henry Clay of Kentucky is considered the best image of the young statesman early in his lengthy career

Matthew Harris Jouett: Portraits from Private Collections

View over a dozen of Matthew Harris Jouett’s portraits during an exhibit of his works curated by Estill Curtis Pennington open at the Hopewell Museum in Paris through Sept. 5. The display will open on July 18 with a special, free-to-attend viewing from 2-4 p.m. 800 Pleasant St, Paris. HopewellMuseum.org.

The Local Honeys in concert

The Local Honeys, Brett Ratliff and the Kentucky Hoss Cats will perform at the Burl on July 18 at 7 p.m. during a mountain music showcase. Tickets are $12. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.