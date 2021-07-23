The 12 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Apollo Pizza is known for its local favorites such as the Southeastern with chicken, barbecue pizza sauce and onions. Apollo Pizza will celebrate its 40th anniversary of their Richmond location Saturday at the Hops & Vine Festival. Photo provided

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music to theatre performances, festivals, summer markets and more.

Jeff Allen comedy show

Comedian Jeff Allen will bring his “The America I Grew Up In” tour to Comedy Off Broadway from July 22-24. Tickets are $30-40. 161 Lexington Green Cir, #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Lexington Mercantile Co. Summer Market

The Lexington Mercantile Co.’s local vendor, maker and boutique market returns to Manchester Music Hall on July 23 from 5-9 p.m. and July 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vendors include the Paris Printing Co, Attic Trash Vintage and Hemp Vitality, among others. A full service bar and food trucks will also be on site both days of the event, which is free to attend. 899 Manchester St. LexingtonMercantileCo.com.

Bluegrass Summer Dinner Theatre

The Bluegrass Summer Dinner Theatre will hold its inaugural season with a production of “Oz!” from July 23-25 and July 30-Aug. 1. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and 5 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $10-30. 209 Airport Rd, Mount Sterling. BluegrassDinnerTheatre.com.

Glow Party at the Ballroom House

The Ballroom House, a ballroom dance and arts center at 312 Southland Dr., will host a Glow Party July 23 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. The glow in the dark dance party will begin after a 30 minute all-level Hustle group class. Neon attire recommended. $10 for non-Ballroom House members. Register for a ticket at eventbrite.com

THIS FRIDAY AGHH!!! Join us for a fun glow in the dark dance party! A 30 minute all-level Hustle group class followed by a night of dancing. Neon attire recommended. RSVP Required. Pay $10 upon arrival for non-TBH members.https://tbhdancepartyjuly23.eventbrite.com Posted by The Ballroom House on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

‘Steel Magnolias’ by Anderson County Community Theatre

The Anderson County Community Theatre will present a production of Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” from July 23-25 at Anderson County High School’s Bearcat Theatre. Show times are on July 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and July 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12.50-$15. 1 Bearcat Dr, Lawrenceburg. Eventbrite.com.

Summer Nights In Suburbia concert

The second installment of “Summer Nights In Suburbia” concert with music from The Other Brothers will take place at Moondance Amphitheater on July 23 at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend. 1152 Monarch St. facebook.com/events/176460021095523.

North Carolina string band Town Mountain, from left Zach Smith, Jesse Langlais, Bobby Britt, Robert Greer and Phil Barker, will return to The Burl in Lexington July 23 and 24. Sandlin Gaither

Town Mountain in concert

North Carolina based bluegrassers Town Mountain return to Lexington for a two night run of shows at the Burl on July 23 and 24. Opening the July 23 show will be Logan Halstead followed by Arthur Hancock on July 24. Tickets are $20. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Eckert’s Orchard Peachy Palooza Festival

Eckert’s Orchard is hosting a Peachy Palooza Festival festival on July 24 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with live music, food trucks and kid’s activities such as a playground, petting farm, rat races, push pedal carts and more. The event is free to attend, with some activities charging a one-time $5.50 fee. 1396 Pinckard Pike, Versailles. Eckerts.com.

Apollo Pizza 40th anniversary: Hops & Vine Festival

Apollo Pizza in Richmond will celebrate its 40 year anniversary with the Hops & Vine Festival on July 24 from 2-10 p.m. The free event includes live music from 80s cover bands Retrobution and Rock Of Ages along with special tappings of Country Boy Brewing’s Apollo Showtime, Hillbilly Hustle Lager and more. 244 S Second St, Richmond.

Country Boy Brewing created a beer to celebrate Apollo’s 40th birthday: Apollo Showtime Hazy IPA. It will make it’s... Posted by Apollo Pizza on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The Mountain Grrl Experience

The first annual Mountain Grrl Experience, a one-day event showcasing the best music and art of women from Appalachia, is coming to the Appalachian Center For The Arts in Pikeville on July 24 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Musical guests include Senora May, Chelsea Nolan and Bek & The Starlight Revue, among others. The event will also feature a trade show, food trucks, discounts to local Pikeville businesses and more. 218 Second St, Pikeville. MountainGrrlExperience.com.

Have you seen our schedule? There's SO much good stuff going on all day and evening!! Feel free to pick and choose what you want to see and participate in and come and go as you please with your $20 wristband! Posted by The Mountain Grrl Experience on Friday, July 16, 2021

0.5K Pickle Run

Rock House Brewing will host a 0.5K Pickle Run, or three laps around the north Lexington brewery, on July 24 at noon. Tickets are $23.58, with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Nest Center for Women, Children, and Families. Participants will receive a commemorative race t-shirt, 0.5K bumper sticker, race bib, race medal and one ticket for a post race beer such as the Dill and Spicy Dill Pickle Goses, both of which make their return to Rock House this weekend. 119 Luigart Ct. Rock-House-Brewing.Square.Site.

Tahlsound Concert Series on Southland

Tahlsound Music Festival’s Southland Drive Concert Series continues on July 25 at 6 p.m. with performances from The Johnson Brothers and The Bats on the great lawn at Oleika Shrine Temple. Tickets are priced on a pay what you can scale, with each ticket allowing admission for a group of up to eight people. 326 Southland Dr. Eventbrite.com.