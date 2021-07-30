The 10 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music to theatre performances, festivals, summer markets and more.

All Blue Cats gallery exhibition by LexArts

LexArts’ gallery exhibition All Blue Cats about, you guessed it, blue cats, will be on display at ArtsPlace through Aug. 29. The display is free to view from 10 a.m.- p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and closed Sundays. 161 N Mill St. facebook.com/events/1511885319198178.

Evans Orchard Sunflower Festival

Explore 10 acres of sunflowers and zinnias during Evans Orchard and Cider Mill’s Sunflower Festival happening from July 30-Aug. 22. Viewing is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $8 for children (14 and under) and $12 for adults (15+), with children under two getting in free for a two hour viewing session. In addition to browsing, blooms can be cut and taken home for $2 per bloom. 198 Stone Rd, Georgetown. evansorchard.com.

Mike Epps comedy show

Comedian Mike Epps will perform at Comedy Off Broadway six times from July 30-Aug. 1. Show times are on July 30 at 8 and 10:30 p.m., July 31 at 6, 8:30 and 11 p.m. and Aug. 1 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $35-50. 161 Lexington Green Cir, #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Before touring with Tyler Childers, John R. Miller will play an outdoor show in Lexington at The Burl as the headliner. The West Virginia musician recently released his first album. David McClister

John R. Miller in concert

Fresh off the release of his album “Depreciated,” West Virginia born singer-songwriter John R. Miller will play an all ages show at the Burl on July 30 at 8 p.m. Other performers include Miss Tess & The Talkbacks and Darrin Hacquard. Tickets are $20. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Studio Players 10 Minute Play Festival

View six plays in one sitting during the Studio Players’ 10 Minute Play Festival happening virtually from July 29-31. The condensed plays start at 8 p.m. each night and include “Mea Culpa,” “Joe The Rememberer,” “Family Justice,” “That’s Some Eulogy,” “A Bright And Clear Midwest Autumn Afternoon” and “If The Shoe Fits.” Tickets are $6 per person. studioplayers.org.

Bluegrass Barons v intage baseball game

Enjoy America’s pastime with a vintage baseball game featuring the Bluegrass Barons on July 31 at 1 p.m. at the Waveland State Historic Site. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 7-12. 225 Waveland Museum Ln. Facebook.com.

Lexington Theatre Company’s ‘ Concert With The Stars’

The Lexington Theatre Company will return to in-person performances with it’s annual “Concert With The Stars” on July 31 at 8 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House. Broadway stars performing during cabaret-style concert of show tunes include Noah J. Ricketts (“Frozen,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”), Darian Sanders (“The Lion King National Tour,” “Lex Alum”) and Kimber Elayne Sprawl (“Girl From the North Country,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “The Lion King”). Tickets are $31-66. 401 W Short St. TicketMaster.com.

Born Cross Eyed in concert

Grateful Dead cover band Born Cross Eyed will perform at the Burl on July 31 at 8 p.m. in celebration of the late Jerry Garcia, who would be celebrating his 79th birthday on Aug. 1. Tickets are $15. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Waylon, a one-year-old dachshund belonging to Carma Heath, of Lexington competed during the Red Mile’s 2019 Wiener Dog Races at the Lexington race track. Proceeds from the 2021 event will benefit the Lexington Humane Society. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Wiener Dog Races at the Red Mile

Red Mile’s Wiener Dog Races kick off on Aug. 1 at 11:30 a.m. The event is free to attend. You must have have had your dog pre-registered to race by July 26 but day of registration might be allowed if space allows. There will be tents for shade and misters and water bowls to help keep your dogs cool. Two dollar corndogs and $2 beers will be available. 1200 Red Mile Rd. RedMileKy.com.

Women-owned vendors market

Explore a variety of women-owned businesses and craft vendors during a women-owned vendor market at the Hartland Swim & Racquet Club on Aug. 1 from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Vendors at the free to attend event include bakers, a fitness coach, chocolatiers and more. 4910 Hartland Pkwy. facebook.com/events/179691190852635.