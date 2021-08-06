The 13 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music to ballet performances, festivals, craft fairs, summer markets and more.

Sam Morril comedy show

Comedian Sam Morril, a regular on Comedy Central’s “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” will perform at Comedy Off Broadway from Aug. 5-7. Tickets are $25. 161 Lexington Green Cir, #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Ballet Under the Stars

The popular Lexington summer tradition returns to Woodland Park, Aug. 5-8. The pre-show youth production, “Sleeping Beauty’s Dream” begins at 8 p.m. Professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre will start the main show at 9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Concessions available for purchase or pack a picnic. Admission: $8, children 3 and under are free. lexingtonky.gov/ballet-under-stars

Brother Smith in concert

Wes and Aaron Smith’s genre-bending musical act Brother Smith will perform at Slainte Public House in Georgetown on Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. The event is free to attend. 320 E Main St, Georgetown. facebook.com/events/502310537864410.

Elkhorn Creek Float Fest

The third annual Elkhorn Creek Float Fest will take place on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Peninsula Park in Georgetown. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own tubes and sunscreen to the event that also includes music, food, prizes and an opportunity to learn about local waterways. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. 104 Payne Ave, Georgetown. Eventbrite.com.

Kre8Market Fair & Expo

Browse goods from local artists and makers during Kre8Now Makerspace’s Kre8Market Fair & Expo on Aug. 7 from 12-5 p.m. Vendors include Soap Made Simply, Hooligan’s Forge, HillBilly Jams & Jellies and more. Pivot Brewery, Nathan’s Taqueria and Daughters Southern will also be on site serving food and drinks. The event is free to attend. 305 Codell Dr. facebook.com/events/946032409576775.

Shaker Village Craft Fair

The 24th annual Shaker Village Craft Fair returns to Harrodsburg on Aug. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Over 60 vendors will be present with everything from pottery to jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needle craft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and more. Food trucks will also be available along with live music, special demonstrations, exhibits, hayrides and giveaways taking place throughout the day. Tickets are $10 for adults 13 and up, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for kids 6 and under. 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg. ShakerVillageKy.org/Events/Craft-Fair-3/.

Kentucky Reptile Expo

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the newly renovated Central Bank Center, the Kentucky Reptile Expo will feature captive bred reptiles and supplies from some of the top breeders in the country. Buy and learn about reptiles, amphibians, spiders, insects, and more from experts in their care. Animals and pet products may be sold at wholesale prices, which could be more than 50% lower than pet store prices organizers say. Admission is $7. kentuckyreptileexpo.com

Tacos on Two Wheels in the Gardenside neighborhood

The Greater Gardenside Association will host a bike-riding tour followed by a meal of three tacos from local taco vendors Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.. The five-mile tour is suitable for all ages and travels Gardenside, West Gardenside, Garden Springs and Beaumont Park neighborhoods. Pre-registration is required. $11. greatergardenside.org/tacosontwowheels

Bluegrass Cuban Sandwich Cook-Off

The first ever Bluegrass Cuban Sandwich Cook-Off will take place at Rock House Brewing on Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. An expert panel will determine the “Best Cuban Sandwich” while other awards like “fan favorite” and “most unique” will be determined by attendees. Participants include Big Kahuna Hawaiian BBQ, The Cuban Corner, Phat & Happy, Kismet and IP&J Cuban Food. Tickets to sample sandwiches and take part in voting are $4. 119 Luigart Ct. facebook.com/events/572455840376630.

Big Maracas in concert

Big Maracas will perform at Al’s Bar on Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. 601 N Limestone. facebook.com/events/190474802923827.

Drag brunch

Bourbon N’ Toulouse and Lady Remoulade are teaming up to host a drag brunch at the Chevy Chase Inn on Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Only tables for six remain for each brunch and are priced at $300 each. Tickets include a three course meal of a beignet, étouffée and your choice of entree. 833 E Euclid Ave. Eventbrite.com.

A dachshund owner gets licked by his dog after one of Red Mile’s 2021 Wiener Dog Race at Red Mile Race Track in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, August 1, 2021. The track is also hosting Wiener dog, corgi and all breed races this weekend, Sunday August 8. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Wiener Dog Races at the Red Mile

Red Mile’s Wiener Dog Races kick off on Aug. 8 with registration at 11:30 a.m. at post time at 1 p.m. Pre-register online but day of registration might be allowed if space allows. The event is free to attend. There will be tents for shade and misters and water bowls to help keep your dogs cool. Two dollar corndogs and $2 beers will be available. 1200 Red Mile Rd. RedMileKy.com.

Jeremy Pinnell in concert

Singer-songwriters Jeremy Pinnell and Eric Bolander will perform at Elixir Downtown on Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the show. 249 W Short St. Eventbrite.com.