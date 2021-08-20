The 11 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music to car shows, art festivals, conventions and more.

Kentokyocon 2021

Lexington’s Premiere Anime Convention returns to the Clarion Hotel on Newtown Pike from Aug. 20-22 with discussion panels, a formal cosplay ball, special guests and more. Tickets are $35-50. 1950 Newtown Pike. Kentokyocon.com.

Gardenside Family movie night: ‘Coco’

The Greater Gardenside Association will host a family movie night Aug. 20 at Cross Keys Park, 1240 Cross Keys Road. Gates will be open at 7 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. showing of “Coco.” Bring a blanket or chairs. Vendors will be available. facebook.com/GreaterGardenside

Cold Brew Coffee Fest

Kentucky’s largest celebration of all things cold brew will commence when the Cold Brew Coffee Festival returns to the 5/3 Pavilion in downtown Lexington on Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. Participating shops include Nate’s Coffee, Common Grounds and Heine Brothers’, among others. The event is free to attend. 251 W Main St, Lexington. ColdBrewCoffeeFestival.com.

Eckert’s Apple Picking

Feeling fruity? The picking season for Gala Apples begins at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles on Aug. 21 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and will continue through October. A $3 field access pass is required for everyone picking ages 2 and older. Apples picked cost an additional $1.99/lb. 1396 Pinckard Pike, Versailles. Eckerts.com.

Woodland Art Fair

Over 200 local artists, craftspeople, musicians and more will gather at Woodland Park for the 45th annual Woodland Art Fair on Aug. 21-22. The free event will be open on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Aug. 22 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 601 E High St. WoodlandArtFair.org.

The Wooks in concert

The Wooks will return to the Burl on Aug. 21 for an outdoor afternoon show with Abby Bryant & The Echoes, If Birds Could Fly and Theresa Prince at 3 p.m. Tickets are $24 in advance or $30 the day of the show. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Kentucky RiverFest

Try out canoes, paddle boards and more for free during the Kentucky RiverFest at Proud Mary BBQ on Aug. 22 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Bluegrass Greensource and other presenting nonprofits and sponsors will also be on site with information. 9079 Old Richmond Rd. facebook.com/events/224194639616005.

Waveland Car Cruise

Behold a bunch of classic cars (or bring your own) to Waveland Museum for a car cruise benefiting Friends of Waveland, an organization that helps with upkeep on the property, on Aug. 22 from 2-6 p.m. Spectators are free to attend while cruisers are $10 to participate. 225 Waveland Museum Ln. facebook.com/events/293009815829586.

Ben Sollee in concert

Renowned cellist Ben Sollee will perform at the Oleika Shriners as part of the Tahlsound Concert Series on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. Opening performances will be from Alma Gitana + Shisha and the Rakadu Dance Theatre. Tickets are on a “pay what you want” scale. 326 Southland Dr. Eventbrite.com.

Origins Jazz Series returns

The Origins Jazz Series returns Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. for its fourth concert season with a goal of lifting up Lexington’s jazz scene. A quartet featuring Louisville vibraphonist Dick Sisto and pianist Steve Allee will be performing the spiritually based music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn at Base249, an event space at 249 E Main, which was part of the former Portofino restaurant. $20; originsjazz.org.

Rev. Peyton in concert

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band returns to the Burl on Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. with Travers Brothership. Tickets are $15. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.