The 13 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music to art exhibits, summer craft markets, festivals at farms and orchards, theatre plays and more.

Lexington Comic & Toy Convention

ComicCon will return to the Central Bank Center from Sept. 9-12 with vendors, celebrity photo ops and more. Guests scheduled to appear include “Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai’s” Martin Kove, “The Walking Dead’s” Chandler Riggs and Alanna Masterson, and “Home Improvement’s” Debbe Dunning and Richard Karn, among others. Tickets are $30-100. 430 W Vine St. LexingtonComicCon.com.

Virtual Roots & Heritage Festival

The Roots & Heritage Festival, a popular September festival that focuses on Black history and culture in Lexington, will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus. Prerecord the musical guests such as J’Cenae and Maestro J will be shown on the festival’s YouTube page. There will also be a virtual parade with East End residents decorating their homes and a scavenger hunt. rootsfestky.com

Informed By Nature at Headley-Whitney Museum

The Headley-Whitney Museum will celebrate the launch of its latest art exhibit, “Informed By Nature,” with an opening reception featuring artists Helene Steene, Alex K. Mason and Jennifer Roberts on Sept. 12 from 4-6 p.m. The exhibit itself opens Sept. 10 and will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Nov. 14. Tickets are $10 with children under 12 free. 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. Headley-Whitney.org.

Georgetown Festival Of The Horse

The 40th annual Festival Of The Horse will take place in downtown Georgetown from Sept. 10-12. The free-to-attend event will include the Toyota Grand Parade of Horses honoring first responders and the 20th anniversary of 9/11 along with a chili cook-off, carnival rides, live music from Swift Silver, Bedford Band and Short & Company, among others; and more. Festivities are on Sept. 10 from 4-10 p.m., Sept. 11 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sept. 12 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 100 N Court St, Georgetown. FestivalOfTheHorse.org.

Studio Players play: ‘Bloody Murder’

Originally scheduled for a March 2020 performance, the Lexington Community Theatre’s Studio Players are finally set to present Ed Sala’s murder mystery “Bloody Murder” from Sept. 9-26. Tickets are $11-21. 154 W Bell Ct. SCFAtickets.com.

American Aquarium in concert at The Burl

North Carolina based alt-country group American Aquarium will return to the Burl for an outdoor show on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. with support from Adeem The Artist. Tickets are $20. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Black Jacket Symphony in concert at the Opera House

The Black Jacket Symphony will perform Pink Floyd’s iconic album “The Wall” in its entirety along with other hit songs from the band at the Lexington Opera House on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $36-41. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

Georgetown’s Bi-Water Farm AutumnFest

The annual AutumnFest at the 185 acre Georgetown farm and greenhouse begins Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. and runs seven days a week through Oct. 31. Activities include hayrides, corn maze, a play field area, new zinnia and sunflower fields, sorghum maze, trike track, slides, pumpkin cannon (Saturday and Sunday only) and more. $11.89-$21.24. 877 Cincinnati Rd., Georgetown. biwaterfarm.com

Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market at Waveland

The Kentucky Arts Council and Waveland State Historic Site will host the Kentucky Crafted Outdoor Market at the Waveland State Historic Site on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sept. 12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will include works and appearances from various Kentucky artists along with tours of the Waveland mansion, performances, food, drinks and more. Tickets are $5 for adults with children 12 and under free. 225 Waveland Museum Ln. facebook.com/events/699959477334550.

Doggie Paddle at Woodland pool

The Lexington Humane Society’s Doggie Paddle returns to the Woodland Aquatic Center on Sept. 11 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with pet-related vendors, games and more. Pet registration is $10-25. 190 Old Park Ave. LexingtonHumaneSociety.org.

Evans Orchard Apple Festival

Evans Orchard in Georgetown will hold its annual Apple Festival on Sept. 11 and 12 featuring apple picking, live music, food, drinks and attractions like the apple cannon, corn maze, hayrides and the new Mega Slide. 198 Stone Rd, Georgetown. evansorchard.com

Kentucky Food Truck Championship

The first ever Kentucky Food Truck Championship will take place at the Kentucky Music Hall Of Fame in Mount Vernon on Sept. 11 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The event is free to attend. 2590 Richmond St, Mount Vernon. facebook.com/events/168586948415477.

Chris Knight in concert at the Kentucky Music Hall Of Fame

The food truck championship will be followed at 7 p.m. by a concert from Kentucky-based acts Chris Knight, The Wooks and J.D. Shelburne outside at the Kentucky Music Hall Of Fame. Tickets are $25-45. 2590 Richmond St, Mount Vernon. Eventbrite.com.