The 11 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts to Fall festivals, craft markets, 5K’s, music festivals, movies in parks and more.

Vintage Market Days at the Kentucky Horse Park

Vintage Market Days will return to the Kentucky Horse Park from Sept. 17-19. Vendors will be selling everything from antiques to original art, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, treats , seasonal plantings and more. Gates are open on Sept. 17 and 18 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $15 on Friday, $10 on Saturday and $5 on Sunday. 4089 Iron Works Pike. VintageMarketDays.com/Market/Lexington/.

Berea Spoonbread Festival

The 25th annual Berea Spoonbread Festival will return to the small Madison County college town from Sept. 17-19 with carnival rides, antique tractor, motorcycle, dog and car shows, live music, performances, a parade and spoonbread (of course!). The food festival event is free to attend. 424-B Chestnut St, Berea. BereaChamberOfCommerce.org/Spoonbread-Festival/.

Chamber Music Festival of Lexington

World-class and local musicians will come together for a three-day festival of chamber music (music composed for small ensembles of instrumentalists) at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18; 2 p.m. Sept. 19; there will be different musical programs each day. $35 adults, $15 students. chambermusiclex.org

Eric Church in concert at Rupp Arena

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church will kick off “The Gather Again Tour” at Rupp Arena on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $32. 430 W Vine St. RuppArena.com.

Walk on for Hope 5K Run/Walk

Central Kentucky Riding For Hope (CKRH) will host its second annual 5K run/walk on Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. Each participant will receive a t-shirt, bib number, and CKRH swag. Tickets are $30-35. 4185 Walt Robertson Rd. RunSignUp.com.

Midway Fall Festival

The 47th annual Midway Fall Festival will commence on Sept. 18 and 19 in downtown Midway. Festivities include art and craft vendors, sorghum and pottery demonstrations, food vendors, live music, entertainment, children activities and more. Gates open on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event is free to attend. 101 E Main St, Midway. MidwayFallFestival.com.

Ft. Harrod Jazz Festival

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill will host the Ft. Harrod Jazz Festival Sept. 18-19. Eleven acts are on the bill, headlined by Adrian Crutchfield Sept. 18. Performances are noon-10 p.m. Sept. 18 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 19. Free admission. ftharrodjazzfest.org

Ichthus Music Festival

Christian music festival, Ichthus, returns to Wilmore on Sept. 18 with 14 acts on two stages. Masks are not required but attendance is being limited to 25% of the festival ground’s capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. fuseconcerts.org/ichthus

Lexington Philharmonic Symphonic Stroll

Lexington Philharmonic and their artist-in-residence Andréa Stanislav will present “A Symphonic Stroll,” an immersive evening of music, art, and nature, at Frankfort’s Josephine Sculpture Park on Sept. 18 from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for youth 17 and younger and free for children two and younger. 3355 Lawrenceburg Rd, Frankfort. LexPhil.org/A-Symphonic-Stroll-LexPhil-At-Josephine-Sculpture-Park.

Lexington Parks & Rec Movie Under the Stars

Lexington Parks & Recreation and Environmental Services are hosting a drive-in style “Movie Under the Stars” featuring hit 1998 animated comedy “A Bug’s Life” at Shillito Park on Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Pre-show activities for the free event include games, food trucks and libations from Wise Bird Cider leading up to the movie at 8 p.m. 300 W Reynolds Rd. LexingtonKy.gov.

Arlo McKinley in concert at The Burl

Cincinnati based singer of sad songs, Arlo McKinley, returns to the Burl for an outdoor show on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance but jump to $25 on the day of the show. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.