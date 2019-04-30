Wait, was that really him? Chris Stapleton appears as a White Walker on ‘Game of Thrones’

Game of Thrones fans freak out at biggest death of the season The third episode in the final season of Game of Thrones aired on April 28. Footage shared on Twitter by Jake Trainor showed him and a group of fans in Washington, Pennsylvania reacting to a death as the episode ended. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The third episode in the final season of Game of Thrones aired on April 28. Footage shared on Twitter by Jake Trainor showed him and a group of fans in Washington, Pennsylvania reacting to a death as the episode ended.

You may have missed it, but country musician Chris Stapleton had a brief cameo during Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” episode.

The episode titled “The Long Night,” and dubbed “The Battle of Winterfell” by fans, featured an appearance by the Kentucky native as a White Walker, a zombie-like creature that can rise from the dead by the Night King.

Stapleton’s bassist and tour manager were also in the episode, according to Rolling Stone. Stapleton posted a picture to social media Monday night showing them covered in fake blood.

“They knew we weren’t actors,” Stapleton told Rolling Stone. “So the direction was basically, we’re going to place you, and when we tell you to, open your eyes. And they trained us on how White Walkers are supposed to stand up and move when they’re first waking up. We had a crash course in that.”

His wife, Morgane Stapleton, posted an Instagram video of her husband’s scene in the episode and said “my wildling is a white walker.” The camera panned to Stapleton as one of the show’s protagonists, Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow, made a run for the Night King. Stapleton appeared as a fallen Wildling before rising from the dead into a White Walker.

Spoiler alert — Stapleton and the rest of the White Walkers did not win the Battle of Winterfell, despite Stapleton’s wishes.

“I was betting that the most ‘Game of Thrones’ thing that could happen would be that the White Walkers would win,” he told Rolling Stone. “That was what I thought was going to happen and that’s off the table at this point. I don’t really know. Once again, they do a bang-up job of keeping you guessing as to what will happen. That’s why it’s the greatest television show certainly of modern times and possibly ever.”

Several fellow musicians commented on Stapleton’s Instagram photo. Maren Morris said it was “the most epic cameo” and Brandi Carlile simply said, “Oh my GOD.”