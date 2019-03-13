Best weekend bets: St. Patrick’s Day parade, Kentucky Crafted Market

Everybody’s Irish this weekend: The 40th Alltech Lexington St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival will be Saturday. The Shamrock Shuffle, benefiting Habitat for Humanity, begins at 8 a.m. The Blessing of the Keg is at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse at 10:45 a.m. to kick off the festival. And the parade starts down Main Street at 1 p.m.
More celebrating
The Lexington Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day feast on March 17 at Hehman Hall inside the Cathedral of Christ the King. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. and includes traditional Irish food, dancing by the Lexington Irish Dancers, music, history and more. Tickets are $8. 299 Colony Blvd. Cathedralctk.org
Halfway to Tahlsound
Countdown to year three of Tahlsound Music Festival with an assortment of bands including Restless Leg String Band and Brother Smith, who will take to The Burl stage on March 17 as part of Halfway to Tahlsound St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. The all ages event kicks off at 1 p.m., later shifting to 18+ after 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-15, with kids under 12 receiving free admission. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKY.com
Kentucky Crafted Market
The Kentucky Crafted Market returns to the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park from March 16-17. The event, which begins each day at 10 a.m., pairs dozens of fine art, craft and food vendors with an eclectic assortment of music, specialty food products from Kentucky Proud members and kids activities. Tickets are $7-13. 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. Artscouncil.ky.gov
Black Jacket Symphony
The Black Jacket Symphony will present a reinterpretation of iconic rock band Queen and their 1975 album “A Night at the Opera” on March 16 at the Lexington Opera House. Following a run-through of the album and a brief intermission, the symphony will return to perform some of the band’s greatest hits. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-40. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com
Paint and play
The University of Kentucky Art Musuem hosts Family Day with ARTPlay on March 16. Tour the exhibit then the children’s studio will set you and your kids up with materials to create a Ralph Steadman-like illustration. Free. Noon to 1 p.m., UK Art Museum, 405 Rose St.
Find a farmer
Good Foods Co-op will host Seeds, Sprouts & CSAs Spring Festival on March 16. From 1 to 4 p.m. you can meet local fruit, vegetable and flower growers, urban chicken keepers, learn about composting and much more. Free. Good Foods Co-op, 455 Southland Dr.
