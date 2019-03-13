Visual Arts

Best weekend bets: St. Patrick’s Day parade, Kentucky Crafted Market

By Matt Wickstrom and

Janet Patton

March 13, 2019 09:09 AM

Ginny Ramsey, who runs an organization that serves Lexington’s homeless population, was the grand marshal of the St. Patrick’s Day parade last year. This year's event is Saturday.
Everybody’s Irish this weekend: The 40th Alltech Lexington St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival will be Saturday. The Shamrock Shuffle, benefiting Habitat for Humanity, begins at 8 a.m. The Blessing of the Keg is at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse at 10:45 a.m. to kick off the festival. And the parade starts down Main Street at 1 p.m.

More celebrating

The Lexington Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day feast on March 17 at Hehman Hall inside the Cathedral of Christ the King. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. and includes traditional Irish food, dancing by the Lexington Irish Dancers, music, history and more. Tickets are $8. 299 Colony Blvd. Cathedralctk.org

Halfway to Tahlsound

Countdown to year three of Tahlsound Music Festival with an assortment of bands including Restless Leg String Band and Brother Smith, who will take to The Burl stage on March 17 as part of Halfway to Tahlsound St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. The all ages event kicks off at 1 p.m., later shifting to 18+ after 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-15, with kids under 12 receiving free admission. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKY.com

poppies ky
A painterly field of colorful poppies is made of many pieces of fabric forming a textile mosaic. The work is by Sharon Tesser, one of the artists you’ll find at Kentucky Crafted: The Market.
Photo provided

Kentucky Crafted Market

The Kentucky Crafted Market returns to the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park from March 16-17. The event, which begins each day at 10 a.m., pairs dozens of fine art, craft and food vendors with an eclectic assortment of music, specialty food products from Kentucky Proud members and kids activities. Tickets are $7-13. 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. Artscouncil.ky.gov

Black Jacket Symphony

The Black Jacket Symphony will present a reinterpretation of iconic rock band Queen and their 1975 album “A Night at the Opera” on March 16 at the Lexington Opera House. Following a run-through of the album and a brief intermission, the symphony will return to perform some of the band’s greatest hits. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-40. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com

STEADMAN_POORTRAIT.jpg
Ralph Steadman self portrait, 2006, is part of a special exhibit at the University of Kentucky Art Museum.
Ralph Steadman Studio

Paint and play

The University of Kentucky Art Musuem hosts Family Day with ARTPlay on March 16. Tour the exhibit then the children’s studio will set you and your kids up with materials to create a Ralph Steadman-like illustration. Free. Noon to 1 p.m., UK Art Museum, 405 Rose St.

Find a farmer

Good Foods Co-op will host Seeds, Sprouts & CSAs Spring Festival on March 16. From 1 to 4 p.m. you can meet local fruit, vegetable and flower growers, urban chicken keepers, learn about composting and much more. Free. Good Foods Co-op, 455 Southland Dr.

