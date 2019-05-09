Visual Arts
Famous Kentucky photographer’s work will live on in his calendars
What is James Archambeault’s favorite photo?
With the passing of photographer James Archambeault, fans might have wondered if they had be seen the last of his colorful photo calendars.
His wife, Lee, said this week that she has just finished the 2020 Kentucky version. She said the 2020 Pawleys Island calendar was the last one that Jim finished before he died in March.
She wasn’t sure about going forward with them on her own, but there just so many wonderful images. And when she put out feelers, the orders started pouring in from places like Joseph-Beth Booksellers, which carried Archambeault calendars for years.
“Now they are asking about notecards,” she said.
She’s also found time to plan a remembrance, which will be at the Bell House in Lexington, May 30 from 7 to 11 p.m., with food, music and many of his photos on display.
“We’re just going to celebrate how wonderful he was,” Lee Archambeault said.
