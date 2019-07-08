BreyerFest celebrates 30 years with salute to horse heroes

Capt. Lisa Rakes rides Kentucky Horse Park police horse, Oliver. Oliver is this year’s BreyerFest “Celebration Horse”. BreyerFest will begin July 12. Kentucky Horse Park

In celebration of their 30th anniversary, BreyerFest will salute horse heroes and feature a Kentucky Park Police Horse named Oliver.

Each year, Breyer, the company that creates model horses, hosts a festival featuring many of their models, along with horse shows and events at the Kentucky Horse Park. For their annual festival they choose a “Celebration Horse” where people can meet and receive a model of the horse.





Oliver will be at the three-day festival that will begin July 12. Single day tickets are available, but those who are three-day ticket holders will receive the Breyer model of Oliver.

“It is not sold anywhere else,” said Kerry Howe, Marketing Director of the Kentucky Horse Park.

During the festival, Oliver will do meet and greets where his rider, KHP Police Captain Lisa Rakes, will sign his name on the side of his models. He will also be patrolling the park as usual.

Oliver’s first job as a KHP Mounted Police horse was the BreyerFest, and he has patrolled during the festivals since.

“He’s got a great personality,” Rakes said. “Because he likes being around people, he interacts well with crowds.”

Oliver is an 11 year-old half shire, part paint and part Thoroughbred police horse. He was first mounted when he was five years old. Rakes has been his rider since 2014.

“We know each other pretty well,” Rakes said. “I can feel what he’s thinking sometimes and he’ll do the same with me.”

Tickets for the BreyerFest can be found on their website. Single and three-day passes are available for purchase. The festival will be from July 12-July 14.

BreyerFest

When: July 12-July 14

Where: Kentucky Horse Park

Tickets: Single day, $17; three-day pass, $70-$97.50; three-day pass includes Oliver model horse, admission to the Celebration of Horses evening show, access to purchase special run models and three-day admission to the Kentucky Horse Park; 6 and under are free, but do not receive a model. The last day for advance online tickets sales at breyerhorses.com is July 9. Then tickets may be purchased at the event, while they last.