Lexington jeweler helping mask wearers put their best face forward despite COVID

Through the years, the mask has been used as a thematic device in literature (Edgar Allan Poe’s atmospheric “Masque of the Red Death”); opera (“The Phantom of the Opera,” whose half-mask transformed him into a tragic hero) and film (Jason Voorhies and his hockey mask in the “Friday the 13th” franchise.)

And what villain in a TV western would even consider robbing the bank without a bandanna covering his face?

Still, 2020 might well have been the Year of the Mask as many of us – with no thought of robbing a bank or haunting an opera house – have found out what it’s like to have to spend our days behind a face mask.

And the pandemic isn’t over: Even as the coronavirus vaccines are reaching us, health experts have said many will need to wear face masks to protect against COVID for most of 2021.

At first it was the simple surgical mask found in any hospital operating room. Then, creative types began stitching together colorful fabrics to give their masks a bit of flair.

Now, thanks to Rachel Savane of Savane Silver on North Broadway, masks have become a fashion statement – or at least, her unique mask pins have.

Rachel Savané, of Lexington, Ky., owner and jewelry designer at Savané Silver

Mask pins in various designs with aventurine and chrysoprase gemstones at Savané Silver

Savane, who has been at her current location since 2009 after leaving a studio in what is now The Square, is known for her geometric designs in everything from bracelets and pendants to earrings. And now , face mask pins.

She has created five different designs for the pins which are about one-half inch in size, and according to the artist, “each having its own character.” The designs are Compassion, Empathy, Justice, Harmony and Resilience – chosen by Savane because as she says, “we certainly could all use a big dose of each,” especially now.

A "compassion" mask pin with an aventurine gemstone at Savané Silver

Speaking of compassion, Savane has chosen to adorn the sterling silver pins with a semi-precious stone in the color of green, which she says was influenced by Gov. Andy Beshear’s acknowledgment of green as the color of compassion.

“I use two different stones that customers can choose between,” says Savane. “There’s chrysoprase, which is a sort of lime or apple green, and aventurine, which is a darker, mossy green.”

Rachel Savané creates "compassion" mask pin with an aventurine gemstone at Savané Silver

If you’re not up on your gemstones, chrysoprase is a variety of chalcedony having a vitreous, waxy luster, and aventurine is a type of quartz, known for its translucency and shimmering appearance.

Priced at $45 and handcrafted by Savane, the pins are proving to be popular gifts for the holiday season.

Rachel Savané creates "compassion" mask pin with an aventurine gemstone at Savané Silver

“One customer came in and purchased a Compassion pin to give to her friend who is a nurse,” says Savane, adding that the pins can have post-pandemic uses as an accessory on lapels, hats, scarves and purses.

For those worried about the prospect of in-person shopping during the season of COVID, Savane offers a private shopping experience at no charge – either before or after regular hours or on her day off.

Rachel Savané creates "compassion" mask pin with an aventurine gemstone at Savané Silver

“The only thing I ask is that they arrange for it in advance and not just show up,” she says. FYI: you can schedule an appointment by going to the website SavaneSilver.com.

Noting that the pandemic has made necessary some changes to her business, Savane says she has had to heavily promote online shopping with curbside pickup and the private shopping experience (although the store remains open.)

“I’m extremely grateful for my loyal customers and for the grants and loans – both local and federal – that have kept my small business afloat,” she says.

So, mask-wearers, be trendsetters and dress up your face coverings with a Savane original. And the next time you start complaining about having to wear a mask, be glad you aren’t the title character in Alexandre Dumas’ novel. The mask he wore while confined to prison for 34 years was made of iron.

Savane Silver

Where: 130 N. Broadway

Call: 859-455-8111

Online: SavaneSilver.com

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or you can schedule a private shopping experience by going to the website.