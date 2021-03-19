Gallery Hop, St. Paddy’s crawl highlight things to do this weekend in Lexington

The Living Arts & Science Center will host two in-person Gallery Hop exhibits, one with submitted works from area artist on the Black Lives Matter movement and the other showcasing the work by Ayé Aton. Photo provided

‘The Watsons’ by Laura Wade

University of Kentucky’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present a staged reading of “The Watsons” by Laura Wade streaming online from March 19-21. The free-to-watch event is directed by Christina Ritter and stage managed by Spencer Neichter. Adapted from an unfinished Jane Austen novel, the play asks what can characters do when their author abandons them? Registration is required at finearts.uky.edu/theatre-dance.

Gallery Hop is back and partially in person





It’s the first Gallery Hop of the year and while most of the venues will present virtually, two will be open to the public. The Living Arts & Science Center will host two exhibits March 19 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30. One will show paintings by drummer and artist Ayé Aton while the other will feature submitted works from area artist focusing on the theme, Black Lives Matter: The Call for Positive Change. Thirty-three other venues can be viewed virtually at galleryhoplex.com/venues.

Farm Machinery Auction

The 38th Annual Fayette County Farm Bureau Farm Machinery Auction will take place virtually on March 19-20 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily with all kinds of farm, lawn and garden equipment up for grabs. FayetteCountyFarmBureau.com.

St. Paddy’s crawl

Partake in a St. Patrick’s Day themed pub crawl through Lexington’s Distillery District happening from 11 a.m. on March 19 to 10 p.m. on March 21. The three day, socially distanced event includes participating venues The Elkhorn Tavern, The Break Room, Ethereal Brewery, The Burl, Goodfellas Pizzeria/Wiseguys Lounge, Wisebird Cidery, Fusion Brewery, Brevede Coffee, Rickhouse Pub, RELIC and Massage Strong. Each attendee who visits all locations is entered to win a pot o’gold containing over $60 in swag from the businesses taking part. Tickets are $10. 1170 Manchester Street. toasttab.com/elkhorn-tavern.

Mark Normand comedy show

New Orleans born comedian Mark Normand, who’s self-released, one-hour special “Out To Lunch” released last May to YouTube has amassed nearly 6.2 million views, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway from March 18-20. Remaining show times are at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. on both March 19 and 20. However, tickets only remain at $25 for each of the 9:45 shows. 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Acoustic Concert, Show #2

The second country music concert at Rupp Arena since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will take place this weekend when Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Lauren Alaina, Travis Denning and Priscilla Block take to the stage on March 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $62.50-298.50. 430 West Vine Street. RuppArena.com.

Arlo McKinley In Concert

Cincinnati based artist Arlo McKinley, the latest to sign with the late John Prine’s Oh Boy Records, will perform at The Burl on March 19 and 20. Both shows, set to begin at 8 p.m., are currently sold out. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurlKy.com.