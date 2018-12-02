Keeping it cozy on River Hill

Like most homeowners creating their dream home, Louella and Chris Worthington had their checklist.
“We looked through all the magazines and picked out designs and features we liked,” Louella said. “We liked the energy efficiency of the story-and-a-half design, and knew we wanted the master suite on the first floor.”
Finding the right setting to build was crucial. A property listing in the Lexington Herald-Leader 28 years ago led the couple to Madison County’s River Hill area.
“We were just looking for a lot when we first came out here,” Chris said. “We didn’t want to live in town, but we wanted to be close.”
“We drove around and thought “gosh this is beautiful out here,’” Louella said. “We just fell in love with the whole area.”
The 3.89 acre lot they eventually settled on had an existing partial basement and cistern from a build that was never completed.
“It was a good deal, so we jumped on it,” Chris said. “We liked that it was close to Lexington (15 minutes), close to Richmond and close to Winchester.”
CELEBRATING WOOD
Chris says Rustic Modern is probably the best description for the style of the 3,629 square foot, three bedroom, two full and two half bath home with walkout basement.
“We like a lot of wood, and we’ve got a lot of wood going on,” Chris said. “It’s got the modern conveniences along with looking like it actually belongs out in the woods.”
The cedar trimmed wood burning fireplace in the living room is a good example of the rich wood detail found throughout the home. The fireplace extends up to the vaulted ceiling and helps define the kitchen space within the open floor plan.
The kitchen is generously appointed with handsome oak cabinets along with many square feet of tiled counter space – making it a favorite space during entertaining.
The last 28 years since the house was first built have seen numerous additions, updates and changes. Much of the work on the home has been done by the homeowners themselves. “We sub out the hard stuff and do a lot of the finish work ourselves,” Chris said.
In recent years the first floor master bedroom was transformed into a large master suite with sitting room. The master bath was expanded to include a new glass shower enclosure, jetted tub, and heated floors. A hot tub is in a private room off the master suite.
LIKE ANOTHER WORLD
An 800 square foot apartment complete with kitchen, full bath and laundry occupies the space over the three car detached garage. Chris notes that the apartment would be perfect for an in-law or as a source of income with a student tenant.
One of the Louella’s favorite spots on the property is the backyard “she shed” — a spacious air conditioned garden shed that features reclaimed cabinetry and lots of counter space.
Although the home now has city water, the original cistern continues to be maintained and is great for watering plants and car washing during the warmer months.
Living on the hills above the Kentucky River, they are treated to dramatic vistas offset with wisps of the cloud cover that settle into the river basin like marshmallow crème.
The empty nesters are relocating to be closer to grandchildren. “We really don’t want to leave, but we’re spending too much time on the road,” Louella said. “This is a wonderful place to raise children. It’s like a different world out here.”
This week's feature home is listed with Vanessa Vale of Keller Williams Greater Lexington.
