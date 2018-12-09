Paris house features 360-degree views of Kentucky horse country

Michigan native Cindy Zvonar has lived all over the country, but she said it doesn’t get better than the bluegrass of Kentucky.
And her home at 501 College Road embodies that Kentucky beauty: a 50-acre horse farm of rolling hills, four-board fencing and a luxurious house.
Before she moved there about 10 years ago, Zvonar said she always loved horses, but had never been in the horse farming business. She would drive around Lexington to and from work and always thought, ‘It would be kind of fun to have a horse farm,’ she said.
It took her about two years to find the one she wanted.
“I'd looked and looked and had given up my dream of owning a farm, and then I found this. I thought, ‘What is wrong with this picture?’ It’s definitely priced well. If I would have built it myself, I wouldn't have changed a thing. It's almost like it was custom made for me. It’s the same style of house I like,” she said.
She finally decided on the farm at 501 College Road because she didn’t have to sacrifice having a nice house to have a farming operation.
“You also can see everything going on on the entire farm from the house. The way they designed it is perfectly suited for looking out the window to make sure everything is OK on the farm,” she said. “There’s a 360-degree view and gorgeous sunsets.”
When you first pull in through the gated entry, you pass the deluxe 16-stall horse barn, which has an office or apartment space with a kitchen, sitting area, a half bath and a horse shower.
The house’s welcoming front porch is the perfect spot for morning coffee, she said, and the back porch, which faces west, is ideal for a sunset dinner and a glass of wine.
“My guests sit on the porches and they say I ought to start a bed and breakfast because it's so beautiful out there,” she said. “To me, everything is scenic here. It’s so green and (I love the) manicured rolling hills.”
There’s no wasted space in the home, Zvonar said, and her favorite area is the open floor plan with the kitchen, living room and breakfast nook.
“There are beautiful views in all directions. It’s just serene,” she said. “I can be cooking and doing dishes, watching TV and looking out the window. You can kind of do it all from that one space.”
The kitchen has high end appliances, which she loves, she said, as she likes to cook.
A stone fireplace towers to the ceiling in the living room, the floors are Brazilian cherry hardwood throughout the house and the master bedroom is on the first floor. The house is energy efficient with a Geothermal system and there’s a large bonus room above the garage. The property also has an equipment barn as well as two ponds and a creek for fishing and another source of water for livestock. Zvonar has raised Thoroughbreds, quarter horses and a herd of Angus cattle while living on the farm.
Zvonar loves the location. It’s about a mile from the North Middletown development, and she’s within 10 miles of Lexington, Winchester and Mt. Sterling. Though it’s in the middle of the three cities, it’s a prime country location.
“I’m from southwestern Michigan, near the beaches of Lake Michigan. It’s a touristy area in the summertime. I’ve lived in Colorado, Illinois, New Mexico, Texas. I’ve lived out west most of my life. There's a beauty in the dry desert, but now that I'm back to the green lush part of the country, I don’t want to go back west again. I love all the places that I have lived, but I find that Kentucky is an extremely friendly state and exceptionally beautiful,” she said.
This weeks feature home is listed with Ryan Smith of Rector Hayden Realtors.
Comments