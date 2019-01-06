Family friendly timeless classic in downtown Richmond

This 1907 Dutch Colonial Revival home, with an inviting front porch that wraps around two sides, sits on a quiet tree lined street in downtown Richmond.
The two-story three bedroom, three bath 2,925 square foot home comes with a modern kitchen, original fireplaces, formal dining room, basement and a more recently built detached garage with studio space above.
“This is a front porch that really gets used,” said homeowner Howard Logue, a retired Kentucky State Police Lt. Colonel. “It’s a very comfortable space to sit in the evening during the spring, summer and fall. We love to have friends over and spin yarns into the evening hours.”
Howard and wife Jean, a circuit judge for the 25th Judicial Circuit presiding over Clark and Madison Counties, have lived in the home for the last 18 years. They like to point out that the home is “central to a lot of the important things downtown.”
“The fun thing is two blocks from here you can walk and get a cocktail, a pizza or be downtown to eat,” Howard said. “You can walk to three churches, two parks and the Eastern Kentucky University campus — all within two blocks.”
How about the courthouse where Judge Jean presides? Well, it’s only two blocks away too.
BUILT TO LAST
Jean’s favorite space is the den to the right of the front entry. The room exemplifies the home’s turn-of-the-century charm with pocket doors, crown molding, original fireplace with ceramic hearth (one of four), and the heart pine flooring which runs throughout the home.
The Logues had their work cut out for them when they moved in 18 years ago – pulling up wall-to-wall carpet to reveal quality hardwood and stripping paint off original millwork to uncover the natural wood on the central staircase and elsewhere.
“When we got here, we redid all the floors and walls and fixtures,” said Jean. “We’ve redone the whole house.”
“We’ve brought the place back to its more original state,” added Howard. A black and white photograph from the 1920s showed that the exterior of the home once had a shake shingle look. “In the 1980s it had been replaced and covered with vinyl siding — not a good look.”
Today the original shake shingle look has been restored with modern Hardie plank material.
From the rooftop to the foundation, the Logues have chosen materials and made improvements with permanence in mind. “We built everything to last for a lifetime,” Howard said. “We never thought we would ever move.”
FAMILY TRADITION
The well-appointed kitchen features handsome pickled ash cabinets and Corian countertops. From the kitchen you can access the large deck which overlooks the back yard.
“This is my favorite place to just come out here with a cup of coffee and just relax,” Howard said. “From March to September there’s always something blooming in this yard.”
The many plantings include viburnum, roses, azaleas and a mint bed. There’s also plenty of hostas and lilies replanted from family gardens.
“We love this neighborhood,” said Jean. “We raised our children here, and I grew up just down the street. And now in the circle of life were going to move down the street to take care of my 95-year-old dad.”
And speaking of the circle of life, Jean is currently following in her dad’s footsteps. “He was circuit judge for 27 years,” she said. “I’m the fifth generation of attorneys in this community. It started with an ancestor that arrived with Daniel Boone when Boonesboro was founded.”
This week’s feature home is listed with Stacey Kelly of Century 21 Advantage Realty in Richmond and will be open Sunday, Jan. 6, from 2-4 pm.
