Open floor plan and abundant greenspace make for gracious family living in Andover Forest

Sometimes it’s an unexpected feature that will endear you to a home. For Amy Smith, it was the view from the kitchen window.
“What makes the window great is the magnolia right outside,” Amy said of the unique corner window. “There’s small things that stand out when you’re looking for a home and that tree was one of them. And I love looking out and seeing all the greenspace.”
The greenspace she adores is a wide fairway — part of the former Andover Golf Course. “The homeowners in Andover have purchased the course, so at any rate it’s going to remain a green space,” Amy said.
But clearly, the kitchen window just one of many things Amy, husband Craig and their two children love about living in the four bedroom, three bath, 3,442 square foot home at 1133 Haverford Way in Lexington’s Andover Forest.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The cheery foyer sets the tone for the house with a white on white color scheme, wainscoting, and lots of light flooding in from a clerestory window. Passages into the living room and the great room are capped with transom-style windows, spreading light throughout.
WIDE OPEN SPACES
After previously living in a “very traditional four square home,” the Smiths were attracted to the way the family room, breakfast area and kitchen flow together.
“One of the biggest features that sold us on the home was the open floor plan,” Amy said. “We just loved the flow of the house and the way we felt when we first came inside.”
The kitchen includes granite countertops, a tile backsplash and a walk-in pantry. As for decorating, Amy says she “can make anything work” along with the neutral colored kitchen cabinets.
The high-ceilinged great room features built-in bookcases, a view of the second floor bridge and a see-through fireplace into an adjoining room currently being used as an office.
The oak floors in the kitchen and throughout the home have recently been refinished and stained to a deeper shade. Lighting in the kitchen and other areas has also been updated.
A significant upgrade to the home, which was originally built in 1995, is the first floor laundry room. “We completely redid this space,” Amy said. “New sink, new flooring, new countertop and backsplash. And we added a folding station and hanging bar.”
DESIGNER TOUCHES
Amy is quick to give credit to Julie Lewis Interior Design. “I really can’t give you a tour of the home without talking about Julie,” Amy said. “Everything from paint colors to fabrics to rugs to wallpaper and lighting are a reflection of Julie and her sensitivity to my tastes and her awareness of functionality for a family. She makes a home that we can really live in.”
The spacious master suite and three additional bedrooms are upstairs. “The master is by itself and the kids are down the hallway,” Amy said. “So we have this private oasis on one side of the house, away from everybody.”
All of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. The bedroom over the garage is currently being used as a game room for the kids. An unfinished full basement leaves the home rife for future possibilities.
Living in Andover Forest agrees with the Smiths. “The convenience of this neighborhood is wonderful,” Amy said. “From this side of Todd’s Road we can be back to the Kroger on Richmond Road in five to seven minutes. Or if we go out on the Pleasant Ridge side of Andover, we can be in Hamburg and all it has to offer in five minutes.”
“A huge staple for us has become Malone’s and Harry’s, and our son loves Double Dogs. There’s also Chick-fil-A, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café and we’re huge Graeter’s fans.”
This week’s feature home is listed with Brenda Ayotte of Re/MAX Elite Realty of Lexington.
Comments