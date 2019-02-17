Luxurious county home offers beautiful scenery, quiet atmosphere and a professional golf course

Bruce and Janie Jordan fell in love with their home almost the moment they first saw it.
That’s perhaps not surprising when you consider that the Nicholasville property offers modern elegance, beautiful scenery and quiet country ambience, as well as being located on a private, PGA-grade golf course.
“We were out driving one day, just saw the for-sale sign and that was it,” Bruce Jordan recalls. “We literally took to it as soon as we saw it.
“We had lived in town forever, and kind of wanted something that had a country feel but wasn’t too far out in the country. This home was ideal. There really wasn’t much debate as to whether we were going to buy it.”
The brick home is located amid gently rolling hills at 55 Avenue of Champions, smack on the 15th fairway at the Champions Golf Course in northwestern Jessamine County. The street wraps around the private course, which staged the PGA’s Barbasol Championship Tournament last summer. The 2019 Barbasol tournament will be held there this July.
The Jordans bought the house four years ago – it was built in the late 1980s -- and expected to live there for many years. But now they’re in the process of moving to a home in Lexington which they originally bought for their children to use while attending college. That means selling their golf course home.
The home boasts roughly 4,300 square feet of space, spread over two floors and a basement, with four bedrooms and five baths. There is a heated in-ground swimming pool in back. A private entry makes it possible to stroll straight from the pool to the shower in the first-floor master suite.
The first floor also includes a formal dining area, formal living area, eat-in kitchen; updated sunroom; piano room; great room with gas-log fireplace and a mahogany wet bar under skylights; laundry room and three-car garage. There are three gas furnaces and a central vacuuming system.
Janie Jordan notes that with the first-floor master, an owner could live entirely on the first floor and use the upstairs for guests. In fact, the Jordans say they spend most of their time between the living room, great room and sunroom.
“It’s really where we live,” Bruce says.
Upstairs, there are three more bedrooms, two baths and a home office. The basement offers a large storage area, plus an exercise room with many pieces of exercise equipment that will stay with the house when it’s sold.
The house sits almost exactly in the center of its five-acre lot, with the golf course’s 15th fairway right out back.
“The golf course is unique in the way it’s set up for lot ownership,” Bruce explains. “You own your own lot, but the golf course maintains an easement to operate the course. It always remains your property, but the course has an easement to use it.”
An advantage of that, he said, is that the golf course maintains the part of the lot covered by its easement.
“They mow three acres, and I mow two,” he said.
Bruce describes himself as “not much of a golfer,” but admits that he loves to watch golf being played. He and his wife invited out-of-state family members and many friends during last summer’s Barbasol tournament, and the house handled the crowd with ease, he said.
The Jordans say that, for them, the presence of the golf course was an important part of the home’s appeal, but perhaps not the dominant one.
They talk mainly about the peace, quiet and rural beauty that their home and its surroundings offer.
“It’s so peaceful out here; just a very relaxing, tranquil place to be,” Janie Jordan says. “And it is a great house for entertaining.
“It was not uncommon, especially during Christmas, for us to have a couple of dozen people out here. Our daughter’s post-reception wedding party was here.
“When guests stay over they can have the whole upstairs to themselves, and it’s very private up there. There is a master bedroom upstairs, and my brother-in-law has claimed it for his own whenever he visits.”
Janie notes that, for all the home’s rural character, Lexington is just 10 miles away.
“You can drive to town for dinner in 10 or 15 minutes max. It’s kind of the best of both worlds,” she said.
Bruce says that the home’s placement takes full advantage of its southern exposure.
“Out back you’re looking due south, so we see the sun come up and the sun go down,” he said. “You get some really beautiful sunsets out here.
“Another thing is that the swimming pool stays in the sun all day long. In some places the pool would be shaded for much of the day, but not here.”
When the Jordans bought the home there was essentially no shade in back. But they have added two porches on the back of the house to provide shade, while also fitting smoothly into the design of the home.
That’s just one of several improvements they have made. There are new stamped concrete steps and walkways at the front entrance. And new thermal windows in the sunroom have made it more useful all year round.
“Originally, it had old single-pane sliding windows that were drafty,” Bruce said. “But we replaced them and installed some heating ducts and that made a huge difference. Before, we couldn’t have used that room in cold weather. Now it’s like any other room in the house.”
Another addition is a natural-gas powered electrical generator to keep the house comfortable even if the electricity goes out. Bruce said he installed it because of memories of the 2003 Lexington ice storm that left many homes dark for a week.
Bruce says the home obviously would appeal to people who are avid golfers or would like to be members of a private golf club. But he says it also could attract non-golfers interested in having a house that’s built for entertaining, or who simply want to be in the country, just not too far from town.
“The scenery out here is gorgeous. The gate at the entrance to the neighborhood is closed and manned at night, so the security is great. The only prowlers we ever see are racoons and deer. It feels like you’re way out in the country, but you’re really not.
“We’re going to miss that.”
This week's feature home is listed with Alex Lennon of Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty.
