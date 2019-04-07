Picturesque views give Woodspoint Road home a tranquil feel

Carl and Kathleen Mattacola’s realtor, Mina, said the couple has the best view in Lexington from their front porch at 200 Woodspoint Road. Perhaps she is right.

It’s a lovely setting. The porch is covered with a swing and framed by towering columns. Early spring greenery sprouts nearby and the neighbors walk their dogs on a sunny day. And, adding to the neighborhood’s historical feel just across the road, is Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate.

“It doesn’t get any better,” Kathleen said of the view. “When the peony garden is in bloom, it’s beautiful. It’s like looking at a bouquet.”

She grew up in the Chevy Chase neighborhood, and before Carl ever moved to Lexington, he said that’s the neighborhood he’d like to call home.

“We were lucky (we found this house),” Kathleen said.

The two moved into the home in 2015, and Carl said something he loved most about the house was the fenced-in area for their two corgis.

“It’s a great location as I work at UK,” he said. “And it doesn’t feel like it’s in the city. It’s like a park with all the established trees. I’ve always lived in the country, and the green space in front of you makes you feel like that.”

With the home’s convenient location, the couple takes frequent walks to some of their favorite hangouts in the area, like Wheeler’s, where they like to grab lunch. Carl said it’s just a 12-minute bike ride to UK. And while the house is near an intersection, the street directly out front doesn’t see much traffic.

As for the home’s layout, Kathleen said they really liked the more traditional style.

“We love the big front porch. Outside is great for entertaining,” Kathleen said.

They renovated the kitchen at the end of last year. They installed new lighting, a farmhouse sink and new faucet, updated the hardware, removed wallpaper and painted the walls and cabinets, put in a new backsplash and countertops, repaired the ceiling and made shelving from repurposed barnwood.

“The change has been amazing,” Kathleen said. “It’s become one of my favorite rooms.”

When they’re indoors, Carl said they spend most of their time in the family room, a cozy space where they like to curl up under a blanket by the fireplace and watch UK games. They also like to relax on the sun porch that overlooks a landscaped backyard, patio and playhouse.

“We do love the hot tub,” Kathleen said.

“We love the patio. It’s a great place to barbecue,” Carl said.

The basement has lots of storage with a finished room and half bath. The house also has an attached two-car garage, which is unique for the area.

With three bedrooms upstairs, Kathleen said it’s nice to have the laundry room upstairs as well. With multiple closets and cabinets throughout the home, she said so much storage is also a rarity for a house in Chevy Chase.

Carl loves to garden, and in the spring, blooms like magenta rhododendrons, oak leaf hydrangeas, coral bells and hostas come to life, and they plant bright annuals in the front of the flower bed for a pop of color.

“It’s very quiet, and very peaceful. It’s like being in the city, but not. And it’s a 10-minute walk to Starbucks,” Kathleen said.

“There’s lots of activity. That part is vibrant. There is always someone jogging or riding a bike. I’m amazed at the amount of people who walk their dogs,” Carl said.

They also enjoy listening to the music during Jazz on the Lawn at Ashland, or seeing the tree lighting at Christmastime—without having to worry about parking.

“I love sitting on the back porch on a warm summer day, looking back at the house with a glass of wine, and thinking, ‘This is a great place to come home to’,” Kathleen said. “Or going to eat dinner at Suggins and knowing our walk is only 12 minutes and coming home to our dogs. That makes it a home.”

This week’s feature home is listed with Mina Mattone of Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty.