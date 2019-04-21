Tuscan style country retreat with easy access to downtown Lexington

Carolyn Hettrich & Michael Brunner

With large families spread out all over the country, it was important for Carolyn Hettrich and husband Michael Brunner to have a place where guests could comfortably stay and be entertained.

“We also wanted to create the kind of space where in the future our kids and their friends would enjoy hanging out,” said Carolyn, an orthopedic surgeon with UK HealthCare.

There were other considerations as well when settling on the five bedroom, five bath, 9,871 square foot home at 100 Pearl Lane in Jessamine County’s Emerald Estates where the couple live with their two-year old daughter.

“The house meets our family needs pretty well,” Carolyn said of the 10 year old home. “You feel like you’re in the country, yet it’s an easy ride into town. I also work from home some, so I like having my office, which is kind of sequestered away in the back.”

The earthy tones, archways and elegant iron accents around the home evoke the Tuscan countryside and radiate warmth and comfort both inside and out. Light creamy walls, natural elements and high ceilings (12 feet on all three levels!) radiate an open, airy and welcoming interior.

“The craftsmanship and quality of this home drew us in,” said Michael, a pharmacist originally from Milwaukee. “And the outdoor space is beautiful.”

LOVING THE OUTDOORS

Carolyn is in agreement with Michael about the outdoor living area. “It’s the best part about the house,” she said of the five acres bordered by four-board horse fence.

The well-appointed outdoor kitchen and large entertainment space are in a covered area just off the family room. A decorative stone patio walk area extends to the in ground pool and beyond to a covered pool house with fireplace.

“It’s a really great space for having people over,” Carolyn said. “You can cook with family and friends, hang out by the pool or have a fire. You can live outside, and that’s what we like. My daughter absolutely loves it.”

Carolyn and Michael have added over 100 trees to the landscape – oak, fir, apple, peach and cherry -- which are filling in nicely to provide a privacy buffer from Delaney Ferry Road. “I’m from the Pacific Northwest, so I’m used to more trees,” Carolyn said.

Last July the Barbasol PGA Championship was held just down the road at Keene Trace Golf Course. Carolyn is pleased to report that the buses, traffic and crowds were not a problem.

“I was quite concerned about getting into Lexington, but surprisingly the golf tournament ended up being a complete non-issue,” Carolyn said. “Actually it was really nice. Our sports medicine group was a sponsor, and we got to see some of the tournament.”

LUXURIOUS LIVING

The first floor master suite is a favorite spot for Michael. It’s fitted with his and hers walk-ins, tray ceilings, fireplace, wet bar, sitting area, hot tub and a unique semicircular pass-through shower.

“We haven’t seen a house on the market that has this level of custom work,” Michael said. “This is a really special property.”

Michael is also partial to his home office which has an adjoining library and reading space. The bookcases, like the custom cabinetry in the rest of the home were created by renowned craftsman Danny Castle.

Other notable features include: all Viking appliances in the kitchen, a second ensuite master on the first floor, tiled garage floors, front and rear staircases to the second level and a 5,000 square foot unfinished basement area -- which is roughed in for a terraced theater room, bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, bar and more.

The family will be moving north to Boston where Carolyn has been recruited for a job at Harvard University. “Lexington is a nice size,” Carolyn said. “We’ve really enjoyed living here.”