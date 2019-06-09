1217 Litchfield Lane, Beaumont Reserve, Matt & Leslie McKeown

The calling card for this house in Beaumont Reserve is all about family and lifestyle choices. The house backs up to Rosa Parks Elementary. If you’re a growing family with kids approaching school age, you’d be hard pressed to find a better location in Lexington.

“A lot of parents have to wait in the car line to pick their kids up and drop off in the morning,” said owners Leslie and Matt McKeown. “Here kids can take this little path to the back where there’s a break in the fence, and they’re at one of the top two elementary schools in Lexington.”

The McKeowns are the original and only occupants of the 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 4,626 square foot home at 1217 Litchfield Lane. Both their son, who is soon off to college, and their high school age daughter walked the little path down to Rosa Parks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“For us really it was the school,” Leslie said of their attraction to the Beaumont area. “When we moved here 18 years ago from Detroit with a four month old son, we looked over in Andover and liked it. But when we looked at Rosa Parks, it was a good feeling going into this that we picked the right school for our children.”

“Dunbar (High School) is only a mile that way, and then Beaumont Middle is probably only two miles that way as the crow flies,” Matt explained from a vantage point in the back yard surrounded by towering white pines that they planted years ago.

“It’s not the biggest back yard, but it’s comfortable,” Matt said. “Our street is a cul-de-sac, so it’s ideal for people with young kids, and the school playground is right there. After 3:30, there’s nobody at the school. Our kids went down there and had a lot more space to hang out.”

S’MORES AND SUBWAY TILES

The back yard includes a large paved patio and eating area with accent lighting – surprisingly private and nicely landscaped with laurel, arbor vitae and other varieties.

A favorite spot for Matt is the outdoor fire pit, which was installed a couple of years ago with circular pattern pavers and a gas line. “Our son is having his friends over tonight,” Matt said. “They’ll fire it up and make s’mores and have fun.”

The kitchen’s classic white cabinetry and subway tile backsplash are set off by granite countertops and includes a large eat in area. The countertops, appliances and lighting were upgraded in a remodel a couple of years ago.

Speaking of upgrades, nearly everything in the house top to bottom has been updated and renovated from the elegant master bath to the HVAC, replacement windows, roof and lawn irrigation system.

“A lot of the heavy maintenance things, the costly things, have been done,” Matt said with Leslie adding “This is our home and we wanted to take care of it, we thought we’d be here forever.”

The family gathering spot is the comfortable great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. But there’s plenty more hangout area in the spacious finished basement in case kids want to get away for video games or such.

The Beaumont neighborhood is known for its walking paths as well as access to shopping, the YMCA and the airport. “It takes a lot for me to leave the Beaumont area during the day, everything’s here,” Leslie said.

You could call Matt a stick-with-it kind of guy. Besides living in the same house for 18 years, a rarity these days, he has been with the same company, Valvoline, since graduating from Indiana University in ‘94. And it’s a Valvoline-related endeavor that’s pulling the family to Charlotte, North Carolina. “We’re happy here, but sometimes you have those opportunities that you can’t turn down,” Matt said.

This week’s feature home is listed with Steve Klein of Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty. To view more photos of the home, visit the Homeseller gallery at Kentucky.com.