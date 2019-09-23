The Enclave at Lochmere is a quiet suburban community tucked away off Chilesburg Road. It’s convenient to some of the finest shopping, parks and recreational amenities Lexington has to offer.

Make a left turn coming out of the Lochmere gates and you’re at Hamburg Pavilion in about 10 minutes. Or make a right turn out of Lochmere and you’re about 10 minutes away from Richmond Road shopping.

Luis Ochoa and Enif Dominguez moved into the neighborhood in May 2015. They became the first occupants of the newly-constructed, three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath, 2597 square foot home at 770 Lochmere Place.

“We fell in love with this area,” said Enif, an Oral Surgeon at University of Kentucky Hospital. “At that time I was pregnant and we were looking for a larger place.”

For Enif there was an immediate sense of connection. “When we found this place there was this feeling that said ‘This is where I need to be.’ We liked the colors, and we liked the open concept.”

“Everybody in the neighborhood is friendly here,” said Luis, an industrial engineer who enjoys the lush green space behind their home. “Everybody knows each other and is ready with a smile.”

UPSCALE AMENITITES

Luis and Enif have found the single-level living open concept agreeable for raising a family. Luis likes that there’s plenty of living space, yet it’s easy to keep an eye on things without the ‘Okay where’s the kids?’ feeling.

The wide plank wood-look flooring stands up to whatever the kids can dish out, and the ten foot ceilings and abundant windows add to the open feeling. All of the bedrooms all include walk-in closets.

The kitchen has quartz countertops, travertine backsplash, under-cabinet lights, stainless steel appliances, drop-in cook top, double wall ovens, French door refrigerator, and a butler’s pantry.

Since moving in, Louis and Enif have made many upgrades including adding a touch-on faucet and a vent to the outside above the cooktop. A small pass-through was converted to a half bath, a utility sink was added in the laundry, and automatic lights were added to all the bedroom closets.

There’s no concern about privacy since the installation of top-of-the-line blackout blinds that lower from the top in addition to lifting from bottom.

An outdoor living area with pavers and gas fire pit was added next to the spacious covered deck. The two-car garage is equipped with an insulated vehicle door.

The unfinished full basement has been framed and rough-plumbed for a large recreation/family room with wet bar, two bedrooms, laundry/utility room & full bath.

A SHORT MOVE

After attaining a dentistry degree in her home country of Venezuela, Enif set her sights on becoming an Oral Surgeon.

“In dental textbooks and medical journals I would see the name Dr. Joseph Van Sickels coming up again and again,” Enif said. “I found out he was at University of Kentucky and decided that’s where I needed to study. That’s what brought us here.”

Luis and Enif moved to Kentucky in 2010. She completed her Oral and Maxillofacial degree and residency in 2014 and is now on the faculty at University of Kentucky.

Today Luis and Enif are again in the market for a new home. The twins born in 2015 have just turned 4-years-old and now baby Edgar is part of the picture.

Their move will be a short one.

“We’re actually staying in this neighborhood,” Enif said. “I wanted a house that gave me the same feeling this one gave us, and we found it just down the street. So moving is going to be great. We’re excited.”