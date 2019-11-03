Gorgeous home built on history of four generations

Just five miles from the Bourbon County Courthouse, a beautiful Greek Revival-style house rests down a rural driveway shadowed by soaring maple trees.

Every view from the home at 839 Jackstown Road is a Kentucky dream: acres of country land, grazing horses, and mature trees. The house is full of history, and the homeowner, Bob Thompson, has a lifetime of stories to tell about it.

The property has been in his family for nearly 100 years, housing first his great-grandfather, James H. Thompson. Bob and his wife, Ann, have lived together in the home since 1988 and raised their family there.

“Our kids love coming back here,” Bob said.

At about 5,000 square feet, the house was built in 1859 on a 230-acre farm. Much of the land is now operated as horse farms, so the house sits on the remaining 8 acres with an adjoining 10-acre lot. With the property being so near the downtown area, the Thomp sons say they have the best of both worlds with its country feel and being close to everything they need.

“We’re so thankful to live here,” Ann said. “We’ve held various fundraisers for clubs in town, we’ve hosted Thanksgivings, we had our daughter’s wedding reception here, and Christmas Eves. It’s a wonderful place to share with family and friends. There’s room for anything you want to do.”

“It’s certainly peaceful. You can sit on the patio and see the stars at night, and watch the horses during the day,” Bob said.

Though the couple has renovated the house, walking inside stills feels like taking a step back in time.

They’ve replaced the plaster walls with drywall for easier maintenance, but the original four layers of brick wall remain. The front parlor is painted Tiffany blue, and large, ornate gold-framed portraits of Bob’s great-grandparents anchor the house in history.

Ann loves color, so each room is splashed with blue or yellow or coral, as well as green wallpaper with fresh springtime prints. The house has the original ash floors and a spiral three-story staircase — a place where her family always loves to gather for photos and other events.

The elegant interior features 14-foot ceilings downstairs and 12-foot ceilings on the second floor. Ann said on pretty days, she likes to open the front and back doors, which are adjacent to each other, letting in light and country air. The doors on the first and second floor have the original sidelight windows: a unique red glass with white floral designs.

“(The glass) is pretty special,” she said.

The Thompsons updated the kitchen area with a utility room, bathroom and walk-in closet. The utility space serves as Ann’s “everything room.” It stores an extra refrigerator, her gardening and cleaning supplies, her cookbooks, her computer — and a beautiful view.

While the kitchen has a more modern feel, the house’s original kitchen still stands: a detached 13-foot-by-16-foot brick building now used for storage.

The second floor has four spacious bedrooms filled with heirloom furniture, like Bob’s great- grandmother’s trunk and an elaborate antique bed that their grandchildren call “the princess bed.” The third floor is an attic space with two large rooms that can be converted into bedrooms, a large cedar closet, and eaves for more storage. The third-floor windows have views for miles of the lovely Bourbon County landscape.

The property holds many childhood memories for Bob of playing outside, building forts in the barn, and snowball fights with his brothers and friends.

And for the couple, they warmly remember raising their three children, hosting their graduation parties and sleepovers, and their games on the baseball diamond. Ann recalled when one of their horses foaled while their children’s friends were staying over, and they were able to share the exciting experience of bringing a horse into the world with them. They now open their home to their four young grandchildren and make new memories within the walls of a house already brimming with stories of Thompson family generations.