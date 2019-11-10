Richmond Cape Cod’s quiet location suits new parents

Having a baby changes everything. For Nick and Christina Thurston, finding out they were expecting a little one sent the couple in search of a new home.

“We wanted quiet,” Nick explained. They found that and more at 4073 Port Royal Drive in Indigo Run subdivision in northern Madison County.

“We really wanted a house on a street with no traffic,” he continued.

To accommodate their growing family, the Thurstons also wanted a larger house with a yard for the dog. A tree line at the edge of the back yard and farmland provides the privacy the couple were looking for.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

An unexpected yet delightful feature for daughter Freya is having her own personal petting zoo a few minutes away.

“We take walks up there,” Nick explained. “She loves horses and loves to feed them through the fence.”

The koi pond in the back yard also is a source of wonder.

The 3,502-square-foot brick features four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. The owners’ suite, nursery, and guest bedroom are on the main floor. The rear staircase leads to an ensuite bedroom that the family uses as a family room and a fourth bedroom that serves as Freya’s playroom on the second level. Situated off the living room, the veranda has brick pillars and overlooks the back yard and the farmland beyond. The home also has a Tesla charging station in the garage.

At first, the Thurstons were hesitant about moving away from Lexington. Christina works as a physician assistant at UK Hospital and Nick is a graduate student at UK. He graduates in December with a master’s degree in information technology.

Drive time also was a concern.

“We were worried it would be longer than we expected,” Nick said. “It’s 30 minutes from our house to campus.”

They also were concerned about missing the shopping and entertainment that were so convenient to their home in Lexington.

“Once we got familiar with the area, we learned that there are plenty of places to shop, and, of course, we can always stop in Lexington and pick up anything we can’t find here,” Nick said.

Situated on a cul-de-sac, the house itself has all the features the couple was looking for. “We love the layout,” Nick said.

The owners’ suite is on the east/west/north/south side of the house and the nursery and a third bedroom are on the other end.

“We like having her on the same floor as us,” he said. The owners suite bathroom has a step-in tile shower and jetted tub.

Built in 2009, the brick Cape Cod has an unusual extended-height crawl space that runs the length of the house.

“I love that I can drive the lawn mower into there when I’m finished mowing,” Nick said. “It also provides easy access to the plumbing.”

With no traffic, it’s easy to sit on the front porch and enjoy the three-tier water fountain.

Inside, rich brown kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and tile backsplash create a handsome eat-in kitchen. The stone fireplace is the focal point of the adjacent living room. It runs on propane gas can that can heat the whole house. “We never use all of the gas in the winter,” Nick said.

Even if they could, the Thurstons wouldn’t change a thing about the house they’ve called home for 2 1/2 years.

“If we could pick this house up and take it with us, we would,” Nick said.

It would be quite a trip. Christina recently accepted a job offer in Washington State, which will put the couple closer to Nick’s parents.