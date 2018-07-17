Tilted Kilt joining KSBar and Grille

The Tiled Kilt will be opening next door to Matt Jones’ new KSBar and Grille on South Broadway. KSBar and Grille will open around the end of August. The Tilted Kilt will open in October.
By
What’s Ben Sollee doing at Forecastle?

Latest News

What’s Ben Sollee doing at Forecastle?

Lexington native and Louisville resident Ben Sollee is playing on two shows Sunday at the Port Stage at the Forecastle Festival. He sat down with us to talk about what he’ll be doing and how it’s part of a distinctly Kentucky spirit of music.