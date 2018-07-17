Tilted Kilt joining KSBar and Grille

Lexington native and Louisville resident Ben Sollee is playing on two shows Sunday at the Port Stage at the Forecastle Festival. He sat down with us to talk about what he’ll be doing and how it’s part of a distinctly Kentucky spirit of music.
The Barbasol Championship, a PGA Tour event, starts Thursday, July 19, 2018 at the Champions Trace golf course in Jessamine County. Executive Director Brooks Downing believes the event will be a great show for Central Kentucky.
A Boyd County Circuit Court judge recommended a grand jury investigation Friday after the Boyd County Detention Center failed to notify law enforcement after officials mistakenly released an inmate last week.
Dixie Moore, a bicyclist and an advocate for bicycle safety, explains House Bill 33 which will 'require vehicles overtaking bicycles to pass at a distance of at least three feet' effective this Saturday.
Pat Ryan, former president of Lexington Lions' Club, explains how the club uses money from the annual Bluegrass Fair to help 'beat' diabetes like he did. A group of kids with the disease will get a free visit Wednesday.
State Auditor Mike Harmon says he was disappointed that the Administrative Office of the Courts did not agree to undergo an outside audit every year and ignored suggestions about forming an independent ethics body.