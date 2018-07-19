Lexington Clinic plans to level its building, add two more on South Broadway

Lexington Clinic, the city’s oldest multi-specialty medical practice, is planning to demolish its current building at 1221 South Broadway and replace it with two new buildings.
The planned construction would give the clinic additional space and change the traffic flow by placing buildings at the corners of the parcel, with more parking in the middle. The separate day surgery center would remain in its current spot.
The two new two-story buildings would have 79,000 square feet and 21,000 square feet. No time line is given. The expansion is valued at $69.7 million.
Lexington Clinic was established in 1920, and the South Broadway building has long been its flagship location. The clinic sees more than 2,000 patients daily, according to its Web site. It has 200 care providers and 1,000 staff members.
The clinic provides its services at more than 25 different locations in Central Kentucky, including locations at Andover, Beaumont and at Veterans Park.
The Fayette County property valuation administrator’s office values the current building at $10.3 million. The clinic has a total of about 99,000 square feet including the basement.
Lexington Clinic facilities manager Nick Moran could not be reached for comment.
Comments