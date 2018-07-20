Employee illness closes Chick-fil-A. Health officials want to hear from customers, too.

The Chick-fil-A at Fayette Mall will be closed until Monday after a large number of its employees reported becoming ill.
WKYT-TV, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, said in a report Friday that the store voluntarily closed because a high number of employees called in sick. The restaurant is being deep cleaned and sanitized, according to the WKYT report.
Kevin Hall, a spokesman for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, said the department had received about a dozen calls from customers reporting illness.
The health department would like to hear from anyone who ate in the Fayette Mall food court from July 17-20 and later became ill. Those who call will be asked where, when and what they ate to try to determine a pattern, Hall said.
“We have had members of the public call in and report being sick,” Hall said Friday afternoon. “We are in the process of trying to return all those calls.”
Chick-fil-A operator Tyler Bruce said in a statement that the restaurant was closed “as soon as multiple employees reported symptoms of being ill. Additionally, we proactively notified the health department to investigate the situation and they have confirmed that we have taken every necessary action to protect the well-being of our guests and team members.”
“We’ve decided to keep the restaurant closed a little longer to ensure sanitization, and look forward to serving guests again soon,” Bruce’s statement said.
The health department will inspect the restaurant before it re-opens.
“As long as they pass that inspection, they can open as planned on Monday,” Hall said.
