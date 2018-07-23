Investigation underway after man found shot outside Lexington home

Police are investigating after a man was found shot outside a Lexington home off Winchester Road.
The 18-year-old was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after being found on Strader Drive with a gunshot wound to the head at 7:15 p.m. Monday, police Lt. Jackie Newman said. It is unclear whether his injuries are life-threatening.
Investigators are still working to find out what happened and the occupants of the house where the shooting occurred are being questioned, Newman said.
As of Monday night, it was unclear whether the shooting was intentional, accidental or self-inflicted, Newman said.
