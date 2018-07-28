Body found in Menifee section of Red River Gorge while teams search for missing man

A body was found early Saturday in the Red River Gorge but it is not yet known whether it was a man missing for about four days.
Powell County Coroner Hondo Hearne said a Powell County Search and Rescue team called him about 6:30 a.m. because it was initially thought the body had been found in Powell County. But it was later determined that Menifee Countyf was the jurisdiction.
The body was found in an area where Powell, Menifee and Wolfe counties meet, Hearne said.
Menifee County Coroner Melody Smallwood could not be immediately reached for comment.
Search and rescue crews have been looking for Leslie Reynolds of Florence, who went missing earlier in the week. Crews started searching the area around the Bison Way trailhead in Menifee County Tuesday night after Reynolds called his family saying he was lost, according to according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
Searchers say they were able to find Reynolds’ camping area, but couldn’t find him.
