Drivers told to avoid portion of New Circle Road after multiple crashes snarl traffic

Multiple crashes caused significant traffic backups on the inner and outer loops of New Circle Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to city traffic officials.
Drivers were asked to avoid the New Circle outer loop between Tates Creek and Alumni, and the inner loop of New Circle between Palumbo Drive and Richmond Road, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
As of about 5:20 p.m., drivers were being directed to exit New Circle’s outer loop toward Alumni Drive, according to traffic management. A few minutes later, traffic officials said all lanes of the the inner loop were open.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
