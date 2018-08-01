This crash on the inner loop of New Circle Road between Richmond Road and Alumni Drive was one of several that backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon.
This crash on the inner loop of New Circle Road between Richmond Road and Alumni Drive was one of several that backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon. Lexington Traffic Management Center
This crash on the inner loop of New Circle Road between Richmond Road and Alumni Drive was one of several that backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon. Lexington Traffic Management Center

Latest News

Drivers told to avoid portion of New Circle Road after multiple crashes snarl traffic

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

August 01, 2018 05:51 PM

Multiple crashes caused significant traffic backups on the inner and outer loops of New Circle Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to city traffic officials.

Drivers were asked to avoid the New Circle outer loop between Tates Creek and Alumni, and the inner loop of New Circle between Palumbo Drive and Richmond Road, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

As of about 5:20 p.m., drivers were being directed to exit New Circle’s outer loop toward Alumni Drive, according to traffic management. A few minutes later, traffic officials said all lanes of the the inner loop were open.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

  Comments  