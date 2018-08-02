Bevin appointee Hal Heiner named chair of Kentucky Board of Education

Kentucky Board of Education members on Thursday voted to elect former Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner as chairman of the board.
Heiner, who Gov. Matt Bevin appointed to the board in April after his resignation as Secretary to the Cabinet, replaces Milton Seymour in the role of chair. Seymore was elected vice-chair.
Bevin made several other new appointments to the board in April and the next day the board replaced Commissioner Stephen Pruitt with charter school proponent Wayne Lewis as interim Commissioner.
“2018 marks 22 continuous years of education service for me, and I am humbled to have been selected by my peers to serve today’s students — the future leaders of our Commonwealth,” Heiner said in a news release Thursday.
In explaining his qualifications for the job, Heiner said, “I have served on a P-12 school system board, a board serving children with learning differences, a postsecondary education board, and as secretary of Kentucky’s education cabinet.
“I look forward to continuing to work with our educators, parents and most importantly, students, in what I’m sure will be my most challenging and rewarding role yet.”
In June, the board eliminated the nominating committee for board chairman and vice chairman and removed the requirement that board members must have served for one year to be eligible for those offices.
State board member Gary Houchens said he abstained from the vote on Heiner not because he didn’t think Heiner would do a good job but because he had concerns about the procedure.
Board member Rich Gimmel said Heiner was the best person for the job and the move was not political.
Critics in the General Assembly have said that Bevin is trying to use Kentucky’s education system to further his political agenda.
Heiner is a conservative who in the past has been critical of Kentucky schools. When a Louisville businessman, he led a charter school advocacy group in 2012 that aired a television advertisement declaring, “Kentucky schools are failing. But there is a better way. Public charter schools offer innovation and accountability. They put public dollars back to work in the classroom. Give parents choices.”
