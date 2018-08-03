Toyota plant in Georgetown unveils next-generation Lexus ES 350. What’s new?

Georgetown’s Toyota plant has unveiled the next-generation 2019 Lexus ES 350.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, which began producing the ES in 2015, will now also build the all-new Lexus F SPORT high-performance model.
The 2019 ES has a new, more rigid chassis and is longer, lower and wider than before with wheels pushed closer to the corners, according to Susan Elkington, president of Toyota’s Georgetown operation.
Mike Bridge, Lexus assistant general manager, praised the more than 150,000 hours training to build the ES that includes sensory training that teaches assemblers to feel for an abnormality as small as a strand of hair.
“After extensive sensory training, our team members rely on sight, sound and touch to know that the craftmanship of the car is of the highest standard,” Bridge said in a release. “A machine can’t make those judgments, and that’s why we take so much time to train before a new model goes into production.”
The new ES also includes new features including AppleCarPlay phone functionality and Amazon Alexa-enabled car-to-home and home-to-car commands.
The new Lexus ES 350 will be in dealer showrooms in September, with prices starting at $39,500. The F SPORT starts at $44,035.
In 2016, the Georgetown Lexus line received the Platinum Award in a tie with Toyota’s Kyushu 2 plant in Japan in the J.D. Power & Associates Initial Quality Study. The awards represented the highest-performing assembly plant in the world for initial quality.
