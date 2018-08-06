‘He didn’t lie about it.’ Former Georgetown officer learns sentence on drug charge

A former Georgetown police narcotics detective was sentenced Monday to one year in jail after pleading guilty in July to possession of a controlled substance.

The defense attorney for Chris Bayer, 39, had asked for a probated sentence that would have allowed the former detective to avoid jail time.

But Scott Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox denied probation, telling Bayer, “What sets you apart is you took an oath to uphold the law.”

However, Mattox hinted that he might be willing to grant probation at a later date. The judge didn’t specifically mention shock probation, which he could grant after Bayer has served some jail time.

Bayer doesn’t have to report to the Scott County jail until Friday.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance. Two other counts — theft of a controlled substance and abuse of public trust — were merged (essentially dismissed) into the possession count.

Bayer was indicted in April after Georgetown police learned he had removed opiates from the police department, and he was also accused of taking $300 from the department that was intended to be used for a narcotics investigation.

He was also accused of possessing prescription narcotics that belonged to another person.

Bayer resigned as a result of the investigation. He had been with Georgetown department since 2010.

Defense attorney John Cornett said Bayer suffered knee, ankle and back injuries that were not combat-related from his military service in Iraq.

Bayer became addicted to opiates as a result of prescription treatment for those injuries, Cornett said. Bayer no longer takes those drugs.

“He’s not somebody out here using this stuff recreationally,” Cornett said.

Cornett said Bayer cooperated with the investigation.

“He didn’t lie about it. He didn’t deny it,” Cornett added. “He squared his shoulders, looked his chief in the eye” and confessed to what he’d done.