50 animals face euthanasia. Overcrowded Kentucky shelter issues a plea for adoption.

An overcrowded Kentucky animal shelter announced on Monday that as many as 50 animals could be put down on Thursday if they are not adopted.
The Estill County Animal Shelter announced on Facebook on Monday that they have nearly 40 cats and kittens and 14 dogs that that they don’t have room for.
As of about 5 p.m. Monday the shelter’s Facebook post had been shared more than 300 times.
This is not the first time that the shelter has asked the public to help them avoid euthanizing animals due to overcrowding. In June, every cat in the shelter was adopted after a call for help was put out on social media.
All cats and kittens in the shelter are available for adoption free of charge, according to WYMT.
The shelter, which is open from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on weekdays, can be reached at 606-723-3587.
