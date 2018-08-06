Search reportedly underway in Kentucky after threats against Trump, Dakota Meyer

Federal authorities are searching in Kentucky for a man who is accused of threatening President Donald Trump and others, according to multiple news reports.
Shawn Richard Christy, 26, is accused of making threats in June on Facebook to harm or kill a police chief, law enforcement officers, a district attorney and the president, according to an FBI flyer. He is accused of saying he would “shoot President Trump in the head, and was going to use ‘lethal force’ on any law enforcement officer attempting to detain him,” according to the FBI.
He is facing a federal charge of interstate communication of threats and threats against the president of the United States, according to the FBI.
The FBI indicated that Christy is originally from New Jersey and was most recently living in McAdoo, Penn., but authorities believe he may be in Kentucky, according to news station WAVE 3. The news station reported that Christy is also accused of making threats against Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer, and that a vehicle matching the description of one he’s accused of stealing had been recovered near Meyer’s Kentucky home.
The vehicle was found near the Adair County/Green County line, according to WAVE 3.
Anyone with information about Christy’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or the FBI at 1-215-418-4000.
Authorities say Christy should be considered armed and dangerous.
Comments