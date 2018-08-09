Northern Kentucky city becomes tenth in state to pass fairness ordinance

The northern Kentucky city of Maysville on Thursday became the tenth city in the state to pass a fairness ordinance, according to the Fairness Campaign.
The fairness ordinance will prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in housing, employment and other public accommodations, according to the campaign’s announcement Thursday night.
“We are pleased that Maysville has joined with other progressive cities around the Commonwealth by adopting a Fairness Ordinance,” Mayor David Cartmell said in a statement. “I wish to commend the Human Rights Commission for the dedication and diligence in crafting this legislation.”
The first two cities to pass fairness ordinances were Louisville and Lexington in 1999. Ordinances are also in effect in Covington, Frankfort, Morehead, Danville, Vicco, Midway and Paducah.
