This academic year will be last for first female president of Asbury University

Asbury University President Sandra Gray has announced that the 2018-19 year will be her last at the Christian liberal arts school in Wilmore.
Gray has been president since 2007. She is the 17th president and the first female president to serve Asbury since it was founded in 1890.
Gray made the announcement on Aug. 20 to an assembly of on-campus students and faculty at Hughes Auditorium, according to a weekly email summary of Asbury happenings.
During Grays’ time as president, the school changed its name from Asbury College to Asbury University in 2010 to better reflect that it offers advanced degrees.
A new communication arts building was built during her tenure. It was dedicated in 2011.
Gray came to Asbury in 1989 as a professor of business management. She served as provost for a year before becoming president.
Larry Brown, chairman of the school’s board of trustees, said a search committee will be formed to begin the transition process.
Asbury’s enrollment in 2017-18 was more than 1,900 students.
Comments