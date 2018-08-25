At least three taken to hospital after multiple collisions among motorcyclists

At least three riders with the Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club were injured Saturday afternoon after multiple bikes collided.
The injured were taken to a hospital but their names and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available. One man was thrown into a metal guard rail. No other passenger vehicles were involved.
The collisions happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Newtown Pike just north of the Fasig-Tipton Thoroughbred auction site.
A group of about 75 motorcyclists were on their way from Lexington to the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Frankfort when the collision happened, said Ron Kinslow of Clark County, a member of the Legacy Vets. Kinslow was driving a truck at the rear of the group.
“Somebody in the group slowed down without using his brakes,” Kinslow said. “We started seeing bikes tumbling. Seven bikes went down.”
Some cyclists declined to be transported to the hospital, Kinslow said.
A portion of two-lane Newtown Pike was closed to traffic as emergency responders were at the scene, but the road reopened at 3:18 p.m.
The Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, composed of veterans from the Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan wars, had met since Thursday at the Clarion Hotel on Newtown Pike.
