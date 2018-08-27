After months of investigation, man charged in Lexington gas station robbery

A man who was wanted in connection with the robbery of a Lexington gas station last year has been arrested in Kenton County, according to Lexington police.
Vernon Jackson, 44, was arrested in Covington and charged with first-degree robbery in the Lexington case, according to police. He also had an arrest warrant on a theft charge out of Franklin County.
Police were called to the Marathon gas station at 1971 North Broadway early on the morning of Dec. 9, 2016, after a man reportedly brandished a knife and took money from the register. At the time of the robbery, police released a surveillance image and said they were looking for an older, balding man.
Investigators were able to build a case against Jackson earlier this year after he was identified as the suspect, according to police.
Jackson is being held in the Kenton County jail on a $10,000 bond, according to the jail’s website.
