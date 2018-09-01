Award-winning dog escapes before show in Lexington. Owners offer reward for help.

Pam Heintzelman of Missouri brought her award-winning dog to Lexington this weekend to compete in the Bluegrass Classic Dog Show at the Kentucky Horse Park, but she has spent the weekend frantically searching for her.
Sometime between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the dog, a whippet named Lucy, escaped from her owner’s room at the Red Roof Inn on Wilhite Road and has not been seen since.
“I’m so anxious,” said Heintzelman late Saturday afternoon. “I’ve been crying, worrying, doing all I can to get her back.”
Lucy is 4 1/2 years old, weighs about 30 pounds and is thin, said Heintzelman of Winfield near St. Louis. “She looks like a miniature greyhound, brindle and white in color.”
Heintzelman said the dog is skittish and will run away if someone tries to grab her.
“If anyone sees her, tell them to call me at 314-304-2080. If found, I am offering a $200 reward.”
The dog reportedly was seen at a nearby McDonald’s and the Don Jacobs car dealership, but so far no luck.
“I’m just afraid of the busy roads round there,” said the distraught owner.
