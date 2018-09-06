Help police identify suspect who allegedly groped woman at a Lexington Kroger

Lexington police seek the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly groped a woman at a local grocery store.
A woman reported Aug. 28 that while she was shopping at the Richmond Road Kroger, an unknown man approached her and touched her in a sexual manner.
The victim quickly walked away from the man and notified store employees. Through the course of the investigation, officers learned the suspect may have approached or followed other customers in the store..
Police released a photo of the suspect on Thursday. He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, possibly in his 20s or 30s. Anyone with knowledge of his identity or whereabouts is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
