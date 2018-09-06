Use lie detector test to find Trump administration op-ed writer, Rand Paul says

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul urged the president to use a lie detector test on administration employees to find the anonymous writer of the New York Times op-ed piece critical of Trump, multiple media reported Thursday.
The op-ed has made Trump furious and provoked hours of guessing and denials.
“It’s not unprecedented for people with security clearances to be asked whether or not they’re revealing things against the law under oath and also by lie detector,” Paul said, according to The Hill.
“We use the lie-detector test routinely for CIA agents and FBI agents,” he argued, according to The Hill. “If you have a security clearance in the White House, I think it would be acceptable to use a lie detector test and ask people whether or not they’re taking to the media against the policy of the White House.”
“This could be very dangerous if the person who is talking to the media is actually revealing national security secrets. So, yes, I think we need to get to the bottom of it,” Paul told reporters, according to CNN.
