Autopsy says man found Thursday in Central Kentucky was homicide victim

The death of a man whose body was found near Wilmore is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Jessamine County sheriff’s office.
The body was found Thursday on Pekin Lane off U.S. 68 about two miles west of Wilmore.
An autopsy performed Friday in Frankfort led investigators to believe the man’s death was a homicide, said Jessamine Chief Deputy Allen Peel.
Peel would not say specifically why the death was a homicide.
But he said the sheriff’s office was attempting to identify the victim and notify next of kin.
