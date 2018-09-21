Former Estill County official indicted on charge related to theft of $38,000

Former Estill County Judge-Executive Wallace Taylor is free on bond after he was indicted for alleged theft of more than $38,000 in state and federal grants belonging to the county.
Taylor, 56, of Irvine was arrested Thursday and was lodged in the Madison County jail, but was later released on a $40,000 bond. There was no answer at his Irvine home on Friday.
A Franklin County grand jury indicted Taylor on Tuesday on one count of abuse of public trust over $10,000, a felony punishable by five to 10 years in prison.
The indictment said that between Dec. 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017, Taylor obtained funds belonging to Estill County, failed to make the required disposition of those funds and “dealt with them” as his own.
Kentucky State Police investigated the case and the state attorney general’s office is prosecuting.
The case was presented to a Franklin County grand jury because the attorney general’s office has primary jurisdiction in a case where the alleged public abuse of trust involves state dollars, said Crystal Staley, deputy communications director for the attorney general’s office.
Taylor announced his retirement from public office in 2017 about a year before his term was to end. He had been the county’s top elected administrator for 15 years.
An arraignment date before Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate had not been scheduled as of Friday morning.
