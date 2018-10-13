‘How much hate is thrown at us.’ Hear from protesters outside Trump rally in Richmond.

President Donald Trump took the stage at EKU in Richmond to wild applause to tout his administration’s successes, and to rally support for Republican Andy Barr in his Congressional race. “The election of Andy is a really important thing."
After practice on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, Kentucky football tight end C.J. Conrad said the offense was not physical enough in last Saturday’s 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M. He said the bye week will be good for the team to work on technique.
After his last chemotherapy treatment at UK, Levi Delimpo was escorted out of Kentucky Children’s Hospital by the Lexington Police Department's Emergency Response Unit. Levi, 10, of Stamping Ground, is battling Ewing sarcoma.
Lexington Fire Department crews had to use the jaws of life during rush hour Thursday morning to help a driver escape from his vehicle that crashed onto a truck. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. Thursday on South Broadway in Lexington.
The International Space Station tweeted out footage from cameras outside the station showing Hurricane Michael at 12:13 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. ET on Oct. 9. At the time the storm was moving over the Gulf of Mexico.
Hours before Category 4 Hurricane Michael was expected to make landfall, the Florida Panhandle was feeling the wind and waves from the powerful storm. At 11am on Wednesday, October 10, the storm was about 60 miles from Panama City Beach.
Lexington native Spencer Reinhard is putting the final touches on the mural he has installed on a wall of the Lextran transportation center on East Vine, just before the bus ports. This is the first mural in this year's PRHBTN festival of street art.
