‘How much hate is thrown at us.’ Hear from protesters outside Trump rally in Richmond.

Several hundred protesters assembled outside Alumni Coliseum on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University Saturday evening to protest President Donald Trump’s appearance with U. S. Rep. Andy Barr.
By
See the first mural in the 2018 PRHBTN festival

Copious Notes

See the first mural in the 2018 PRHBTN festival

Lexington native Spencer Reinhard is putting the final touches on the mural he has installed on a wall of the Lextran transportation center on East Vine, just before the bus ports. This is the first mural in this year's PRHBTN festival of street art.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Lexington Herald Leader App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service