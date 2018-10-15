Lexington Catholic High School will see one of its biggest changes in 10 years.

Lexington Catholic President Steve Angelucci is stepping down after 10 years, he announced in a news release Monday.
Angelucci said he would step down at the conclusion of the 2018-2019 academic year. Lexington Catholic High School Director of Marketing & Communications, Kelsea Rookard said in an interview that the president’s role differs from that of a principal in that the president “is more in charge of development and advancement,” doing a lot of fund raising for the Catholic school.
Rookard said Angelucci has not given a specific reason for leaving other than “he is stepping into a new chapter of life,” she said.
A 1971 graduate of Lexington Catholic, he was appointed President in 2009 after a career in dentistry and sports management.
During Angelucci’s tenure, Lexington Catholic has experienced growth in key areas including strengthening the school’s financial position and increasing student enrollment, the release said. He was also instrumental in establishing the High Marks and Exemplar Scholars Program and the Office of Equity and Inclusion and currently leads the ongoing effort to fund the school’s long-term campus renovation.
“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve in this role,” Angelucci said. ““I have received extraordinary support from Bishop John Stowe, our superintendents, the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, administration, students, parents and alumni. I am proud of the strides that have been made at Lexington Catholic in recent years and grateful for my opportunity to be part of so many improvements to our school.”
Cindy Hamm, chairwoman of Lexington Catholic’s Board of Trustees, said in the release that Angelucci had shown steadfast leadership during a decade of unprecedented change in secondary education.
“He has been instrumental in developing vital programs that will have a lasting impact on the future success of the school.. While there is never a good time for a valued leader to move on to new challenges, our Board is prepared to conduct an extensive search for an equally outstanding successor,” Hamm said
Angelucci plans to remain involved in Lexington Catholic’s efforts to raise funds for the current renovation and expansion projects.
“As I look forward to the next chapter of my life, I do so knowing that my successor will join a fantastic school. We have an immensely talented team of faculty, staff and administrators who are committed to making this great school even better,” he said.
Rookard said Monday that a replacement has not yet been named but a search committee had been formed.
Angelucci saw the school through troubled times in 2016 when a 17-year-old boy was charged with harassing communications and third-degree terroristic threatening after a black Lexington Catholic student was allegedly harassed by teammates on the school’s football team. School authorities said they would not tolerate racism. Lawsuits were also filed alleging harassment and discrimination.
