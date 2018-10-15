‘Who killed Trinity Gay?’ Closing arguments begin in trial over 15-year-old’s death.

Closing arguments will be heard Monday afternoon in the trial of four defendants charged in connection with the 2016 shooting death of Trinity Gay, daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay.
Defense attorneys for Chazerae Taylor, his son D’Markeo Taylor, Lamonte Williams and D’Vonta Middlebrooks rested Monday without presenting evidence. None of the four testified.
Trinity, 15, a track star at Lafayette High School, was shot in the lower neck during an exchange of gunfire at Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway on Oct. 16, 2016.
Prosecutors have been unable to identify the gun that killed Trinity or the person who fired it. Trinity’s DNA was found on a .45-caliber bullet recovered from the scene, but police did not find a gun of that caliber. There was no testimony as to who fired a .45-caliber firearm.
Defense attorneys on Friday had sought to have Fayette Circuit Judge Ernesto Scorsone toss out the cases against their clients, citing insufficient evidence, but the judge denied those requests. Most of Monday morning was spent preparing more than 50 pages of jury instructions.
Chazerae “Chaz” Taylor, 40, is charged with murder and wanton endangerment. The jurors were instructed that they could consider wanton murder, second-degree manslaughter, reckless homicide or first- or second-degree wanton endangerment in the shooting death of Trinity.
D’Markeo Taylor, 21, and two others, Lamonte Williams, 22, and D’Vonta Middlebrooks, 23, are charged with wanton endangerment. Jurors can consider first or second-degree wanton endangerment in their deliberations. Witnesses have said Chaz Taylor was the first person to fire a gun at the scene. Prosecutors say he started a chain reaction of shooting that resulted in Trinity’s death.
D’Markeo Taylor and a friend, Raekwon Berry, had been robbed of a gun late on Oct. 15, 2016, at Cook Out. Shortly before 4 a.m. the next day, Chaz Taylor, D’Markeo Taylor and Williams went to Cook Out to get the gun back.
