‘I’m proud that my daughter got some justice.’ Olympian Tyson Gay reacts to guilty verdicts.

In the ongoing trial to determine who killed Trinity Gay, daughter of Tyson Gay, in October 2016, lawyers make closing arguments as to the culpability of Chazerae Taylor, who is being charged with murder and wanton endangerment.
After practice on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, Kentucky football tight end C.J. Conrad said the offense was not physical enough in last Saturday’s 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M. He said the bye week will be good for the team to work on technique.
President Donald Trump took the stage at EKU in Richmond to wild applause to tout his administration’s successes, and to rally support for Republican Andy Barr in his Congressional race. “The election of Andy is a really important thing."
After his last chemotherapy treatment at UK, Levi Delimpo was escorted out of Kentucky Children’s Hospital by the Lexington Police Department's Emergency Response Unit. Levi, 10, of Stamping Ground, is battling Ewing sarcoma.
Lexington Fire Department crews had to use the jaws of life during rush hour Thursday morning to help a driver escape from his vehicle that crashed onto a truck. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. Thursday on South Broadway in Lexington.