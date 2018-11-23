Man found shot to death inside Delaware Ave. business

Lexington police and the Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn were on the scene Friday morning after a body was found inside a local business.
The shooting, being investigated as a homicide, occurred at Henley Welding at 1101 Delaware Avenue.
Ginn said he would not provide the victim’s identity pending notification of family members. The coroner confirmed that the victim is a white male but would not comment on how long the victim had been dead. An autopsy for the 57-year-old victim is scheduled with the Kentucky medical examiner later today, Ginn said.
Police Lt. Andrew Daugherty said that police were called to the scene at 7:25 a.m. The business was apparently open on Friday.
This is Lexington’s 23rd homicide of 2018. All but three of the city’s homicides this year have been through gunfire.
Employees of Henley Welding lingered in the parking lot on Friday morning awaiting news of what had happened inside. Employee Emmit Adams said that the employee group at Henley was close-knit.
The company supplies building materials for projects including the Centre City development in downtown Lexington., Adams said.
Comments